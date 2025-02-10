AUR announces a motion of censure against the Government

AUR leader George Simion claims that the dismissal of the Government would be “a natural gesture” after President Klaus Iohannis’ decision to take a step back and announced a motion of censure in this regard.

“We are filing the motion against Marcel Ciolacu next week (…). Whoever does not sign a motion of censure is clearly a traitor. It is a natural gesture, a logical gesture after the dismissal of the President, because we dismissed him, to bring down this government. We take our role as parliamentary opposition seriously,” George Simion declared on Monday evening in Parliament.

President Iohannis’ last term was due to expire on December 21, but the head of state announced on December 6, after the CCR’s decision to annul the presidential elections, that he would remain in office until a successor was sworn in.

The situation changed on Monday, February 10, when Klaus Iohannis announced that he was resigning, in the context of the suspension procedure that the opposition had initiated against him.

“Today, in the Romanian Parliament, the procedure to suspend the President was set in motion. It is a useless step because, anyway, in a few months I will leave office after the election of the new President. It is an unfounded step, because I have never – I repeat, never – violated the Constitution. And it is a damaging step, because from this everyone loses, no one wins (…). In order to spare Romania and the Romanian citizens from this crisis, from this unnecessary and negative development, I am resigning from the position of President of Romania. I will leave office the day after tomorrow, on February 12”, Klaus Iohannis declared, on Monday, at Cotroceni.

Shortly afterwards, the AUR leader reacted with a short post on Facebook. “It is our victory. Now it is time for the second round back”, wrote George Simion.