AUR Challenges Gov’t’s Four Assumed Projects at CCR

The Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) announced that it has filed four complaints of unconstitutionality with the Constitutional Court against the packages of laws adopted by the Bolojan Government. These are measures regarding the health reform, the reform of state-owned companies, a series of tax measures and the reform of regulatory authorities, for which AUR also filed four motions of censure, which were, however, rejected in a vote by Parliament.

All four censure motions failed, with the Opposition having fewer votes than the signatures initially collected. The joint session of deputies and senators continues with debates and voting on the remaining two motions. Before the session, AUR leader George Simion announced that he was requesting that the quorum required for the vote be declared absent and that the procedure be postponed until Monday. In the meantime, the ruling party’s parliamentarians mobilized and managed to secure the quorum.

Now AUR criticizes the adoption of these measures without parliamentary debate: “through this maneuver, the executive power has seized the role of Parliament and trampled on the fundamental principles of the rule of law”.

In the press release, AUR claims that “the analysis of the projects adopted through this abusive procedure shows an alarming picture: constitutional violations of exceptional gravity, a systematic attack on the separation of powers in the state and a deliberate attempt to concentrate legislative power in the hands of the Government”.

AUR accuses the Executive of institutional lying. “Invoking the “emergency” to justify the exceptional procedure represents an institutional lie. Problems such as the excessive budget deficit or the health crisis did not appear overnight. They date back years, during which successive governments refused to act democratically.

The artificial creation of the emergency and its use as a pretext to bypass Parliament represents constitutional fraud and a defiance of the principle of good faith”. AUR representatives “hope that the judges of the Constitutional Court will reject these projects in their entirety and send a firm signal that Romanian democracy cannot be abolished through legislative artifice”, the statement reads at the end of the cited statement.

Bolojan: Romania Must Reform Now to Avoid Economic Crisis

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated on Sunday, during the Opposition’s no-confidence motion targeting the fiscal-budgetary measures, that the Government decided to assume responsibility for the fiscal package because “Romania no longer has time, and if we don’t impose order now, the state risks entering even greater budgetary complications that could degenerate into an economic crisis.”

Bolojan emphasized that through these reforms the government is proposing order and fair rules, while the motion’s signatories have only chosen to reject every proposal without offering alternatives — an attitude he described as demagogic and unhelpful.

“We decided to assume the government’s responsibility on the fiscal package because we are in an exceptional moment, one that requires consistency and responsibility. Romania cannot return to the path of development or avoid budgetary complications without this effort of deep reforms,” said Bolojan.

He underlined three main directions: restoring order to public finances, ensuring good governance, and acting with respect toward citizens. The reforms, he argued, are not just numbers but represent transparency, clear rules, and fairness for all Romanians.

The Prime Minister also rejected claims that the government favors corporations, calling them “completely false.” Instead, he pointed to measures that limit profit exports, digitalize tax collection, and impose stricter rules on tax authorities, including integrity measures.

“We propose order and fair rules through these reforms, while the signatories of the motion chose only to reject everything without providing alternatives. This attitude is mere noise, not constructive solutions,” concluded Bolojan.