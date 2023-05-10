AUR member tried to enter the building with bullets

A woman, representative of AUR, on the party’s guest list, tried to enter the Parliament Palace while she had four bullets in her bag, according to representatives of the Chamber of Deputies.

The one who tried to enter the legislature with bullets is Elena Cîrligeanu, a member of the National Leadership Bureau of the AUR party.

According to some judicial sources, she is taken to the 17th police station for checks. Cîrligeanu would have said that they were souvenirs from a shooting. At first glance they look like fired bullets, not cartridges. Elena Cîrligeanu was taken to the 17th police station in Bucharest, where a criminal case will be opened against her.

“That girl had keychain, they were shot, rusty bullets that she had as souvenirs,” AUR chairman George Simion said during a Facebook LIVE broadcast of the protest against a law on child separation.

As a matter of fact, the incident occurred as AUR mobilized its supporters in the Parliament to protest the law on children at risk .

As a result of the incident, at the Palace of the Parliament it was proposed to suspend the access to the building of people without identification, but also of cars without badges during the day of Wednesday, until the completion of the plenary debates.

“What happened is an extremely serious, unprecedented incident that must be investigated,” said Alfred Simonis, the leader of the PSD deputies. “Police should tell us if there was any malicious intent by putting these bullets into parliament,” he added.

In his turn, Ionuț Moșteanu, the leader of the USR deputies, told Digi24 that he proposed that the dignitaries also go through the security control. “I can have a dedicated gate. At the entrance of the parliamentarians there is one that has never been used. We must not make room for extremism, it harms society,” declared Moșteanu.

Former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and ex-PNL chairman also complained that he had been ssaulted and spat on by AUR demonstrators when he was walking towards the entrance to the Parliament.

AUR requires technical expertise

Following the incident, the AUR asked the authorities, through a press release, to clarify the situation and a technical expertise.

“The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) requests the competent authorities to urgently clarify the incident that happened at the Romanian Parliament in which a party employee was involved. We ask the competent institutions for a technical expertise to clarify the technical condition of the objects in question. At the same time, we ask the authorities to organize a press conference, as soon as possible, in which to fully clarify this subject”, the press release states.