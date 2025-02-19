AUR, POT, and S.O.S. oppose military drone defense bill

The AUR, POT and SOS Romania parties voted against the bill that allows the army to shoot down drones that enter the country’s airspace, as well as the law regarding the peacetime deployment of military missions in the country, in the Wednesday plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies. Both legislative initiatives were adopted by the deputies and will go to the Senate, the decision-making body, and then must be promulgated by the head of state.

On the other hand, the USR accused the extremist formations of hypocrisy, because they talk about the sovereignty and defense of Romania, but vote against these laws. “They want to weaken us, they want us without defense against Russia!“, said USR deputy Diana Buzoianu, from the rostrum of the Chamber.

The draft law on the control of national airspace use was adopted by deputies with 196 votes in favor, 99 against, and two abstentions. Of the 99 votes against, 55 came from AUR, 24 from SOS Romania, and 20 from the Young People’s Party (POT).

Additionally, on Wednesday, deputies adopted the draft law on military missions and operations conducted on Romanian territory in peacetime. The bill passed with 201 votes in favor, 100 against, and one abstention. Of the 100 votes against, 55 were from AUR, 24 from SOS Romania, and 21 from POT.

The legislative initiative outlines the procedures by which Romanian armed forces can intervene in situations bordering on conditions that may require declaring a state of emergency and the necessity of taking measures to protect the life, health, property, rights, and freedoms of Romanian citizens. The Senate is the decision-making chamber on this legislative proposal, which must then be promulgated by the president and published in the Official Gazette to take effect.

USR: “AUR, POT, and SOS Romania Want Us Weak, Defenseless Against Russia”

USR voted for the new air defense bills to send a clear message to Vladimir Putin: “You shall not pass through Romania,” party representatives stated in a press release.

The leaders of the three extremist parties argued from the Parliament’s rostrum that there is no need to improve legislation because the war is supposedly ending soon. They also falsely claimed that these laws would compromise Romania’s sovereignty, USR noted.

“It is an incredible hypocrisy from AUR, SOS, and POT, who constantly talk about sovereignty and defending Romania but vote against all projects that could bring security to our country. They want us weak and defenseless against Russia! If Russia attacked us tomorrow, they would be the first to hand Romania over as a gift,” said USR deputy Diana Buzoianu in Parliament.

Despite the numerous Russian drone incursions into Romanian territory near Tulcea and Constanța, the leader of the isolationist POT party insisted that no legislative changes were necessary. Moreover, during Wednesday’s plenary debate, extremist leaders falsely claimed that the current legislation was sufficient, USR argued.

“What we hear from this Parliament podium is nothing more than a manifestation of a continuous hybrid attack, expressed through political statements that do not serve Romania’s interests but instead seek to erode public trust in the Romanian state,” said USR deputy Bogdan Rodeanu, vice president of the Defense Committee.

“Earlier, I told you how a father felt when he could not protect his family from such a threat. And let me tell you what these so-called sovereignists and nationalists said today in the Defense Committee: ‘You’re crazy if you want to provoke a nuclear power.’ We are not crazy; we are Romanians, and we defend our country. Today, the Chamber of Deputies will vote on this bill and send a clear message to Putin: You shall not pass through Romania,” Rodeanu added.

Ionuț Moșteanu Urges Romanians to Seek Reliable Information and “Stop Believing Extremist Lies”

USR parliamentary leader Ionuț Moșteanu urged Romanians to verify information and stop believing the lies spread by extremist parties.

“Three parties—Păcălin Georgescu’s army—are still deceiving Romanians. You have frightened people, made them anxious, and fed them fear with your nonsense on TikTok. And I’m looking at you now. Dear Romanians, don’t believe them anymore. Verify the information. We live in complicated times when everything that flies on TikTok is being consumed as truth by some of our fellow citizens. But it’s up to you to stay informed and stop believing these people, stop believing Georgescu. He is lying to you!

“Look at how much better things have been for Romania. Look at how much we and our families have grown by being in Europe. We will remain European and NATO partners,” Moșteanu declared in Parliament.

Why AUR, POT, and SOS Romania Opposed the Laws

AUR deputy Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels urged her colleagues during Wednesday’s debates not to “discredit the army” and to reject the two bills.

“Dear colleagues, it was said earlier that the military is one of the few credible institutions left. That is true, and we respect the military. So let’s not be the ones to discredit it. If we pass such laws that ultimately pose risks to the credibility of the Romanian army, we are not solving anything—on the contrary.

“You said these regulations are absolutely necessary. We agree. However, you had two years to carefully analyze them, align them with legal logic and the Constitution, and bring forward well-thought-out laws that guarantee Romanians’ rights and freedoms, no matter who governs,” Bruynseels argued, according to Agerpres.

Similarly, SOS Romania deputy Nicolae-Mirel Ion emphasized that the issue at stake was primarily drone defense and expressed concerns that the legislation could allow the army to be deployed domestically “against any perceived threats.”

“And now I ask you: Three years into the war in Ukraine, do we still not have legislation allowing us to shoot down drones? Why are we promoting this law now, when the war might end in a few months? And if we are doing it for the future, doesn’t this reveal the duplicity of the ruling parties?”

“When I asked for clarifications, a Defense Ministry representative told me, ‘The army only deploys if the Supreme Defense Council (CSAT) says so.’ But didn’t CSAT cancel the second round of elections just two months ago? How can we trust this CSAT or the government’s version of it?” Ion asked.

SOS Romania deputy Dumitru Coarnă added, “The real issue here is an attack on the Constitution. You remain stuck in the paradigm of dictatorship.”

Dan Tanasă (AUR): “USR Still Hasn’t Decided Whether It’s a Venereal Disease or a Mental Illness”

AUR deputy Dan Tanasă took the floor, claiming that his party supports defense legislation—but only if it respects the Constitution. He referred to USR deputies as “rainbow defenders” and mocked their stance on national security.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry when I see the rainbow defenders lecturing us about protecting Romania. You haven’t even decided if you’re boys or girls, and yet you’re talking about defending Romania?

“While we stand with icons of Ștefan cel Mare and Mihai Viteazul, you stand with the rainbow flag and dare to lecture us about sovereignty, history, and national defense? Have you no shame? But what am I saying? There is no shame in USR. USR still hasn’t decided whether it’s a venereal disease or a mental illness. They can’t decide whether they are in government or in opposition,” Tanasă declared in Parliament.

Daniel Suciu (PSD): “Do You Want Drones Falling on Schools and Cities?”

Social Democrat Daniel Suciu, who chaired the session, asked those voting against the law whether they were bothered by Romania’s external air policing forces.

“What do you want, dear colleagues in the opposition? For drones to fall on schools, on cities, while you shrug and say that Parliament didn’t do its job?

“Are you upset that we have external air policing forces protecting Romania? Know this: this rhetoric doesn’t come from the West, it comes from the East. And even if I’ve heard the saying, ‘When power is right, justice loses its power,’ in this case, we did what had to be done.

“You, however, acted against Romania. Own it!” Suciu concluded.