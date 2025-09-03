AUR, POT and SOS to file four no-confidence motions in one day

The parliamentary opposition, made up of the AUR, POT, and SOS Romania parties, has decided to file motions of no confidence for all four bills for which the Bolojan government assumed responsibility in Parliament on Monday—except for the bill regarding judges’ pensions. According to political sources cited by HotNews, the four motions of no confidence are set to be filed on Wednesday.

Once submitted in Parliament, the four motions of no confidence—the mechanism through which Parliament can dismiss the government—must be formally presented, meaning read aloud, during a joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. On Wednesday morning, AUR was still gathering the required signatures to file the four motions, needing 116 signatures. In addition to AUR, POT, and SOS parliamentarians, some independent MPs have also signed the motions so far.

“According to the Constitution, the motion of no confidence is debated three days after being presented in the joint session of the two Chambers.”

Therefore, if the texts of the four motions are read on Wednesday, the same day they are filed, the debate and vote on them would take place on Saturday. Earlier, political sources told HotNews that the vote would most likely occur on Saturday. The opposition made up of AUR, POT, and SOS can file four motions of no confidence—a first in Romanian parliamentary history—because the Constitution allows MPs to exercise this right for each bill for which the Government assumes responsibility, in this case, five. AUR announced on Monday that it would file four motions, as it does not oppose the bill regarding judges’ pensions.

“The Government is dismissed if a motion of no confidence, filed within three days of presenting the program, the statement of general policy, or the bill, is approved,” the Constitution states.

It is also unprecedented that the Government assumed responsibility on five bills on the same day. Previously, the Emil Boc government assumed responsibility on three bills on the same day, on September 15, 2009. Never before in Romanian parliamentary history have four votes on four motions of no confidence been held on the same day.

A vote on a single motion of no confidence usually takes several tens of minutes because the following steps must be followed:

After the debate on the motion’s text and speeches by MPs and government representatives, voting begins: each MP (from a total of 465) is called to vote;

If an MP is present but does not wish to vote, they announce from the podium: “Present, not voting”;

MPs who wish to vote receive two ballots: one white and one black;

To vote, MPs must place the two ballots in the boxes in front of them: “Placing the white ballot in the white box and the black ballot in the black box means a ‘yes’ vote, while placing the white ballot in the black box and the black ballot in the white box means a ‘no’ vote. Placing both ballots in the black box counts as abstention,” according to the Chamber of Deputies regulations;

After all 465 MPs have been called, the votes are counted and the result of the motion of no confidence is announced.

For the four motions filed by AUR, POT, and SOS Romania, the above procedure would need to be repeated four times. To save time, Parliament representatives decided to combine the four motions in pairs, according to political sources cited by HotNews.

Specifically, the first two motions will be debated and voted on simultaneously. During the vote, MPs will receive four ballots: two black and two white, to be placed in four boxes: two black and two white. The procedure will then be repeated for the next two motions. For the Bolojan government to fall, a motion of no confidence must receive a majority of half plus one of the MPs, meaning 233 votes out of 465.

Parliamentary arithmetic indicates that the motions of no confidence have minimal chances of passing, as the four coalition parties hold a clear majority, as follows:

PSD – 131 MPs (93 deputies and 38 senators);

PNL – 72 MPs (50 deputies and 22 senators);

USR – 59 MPs (40 deputies and 19 senators);

UDMR – 32 MPs (22 deputies and 10 senators).

In total, the four parties have a majority of 294 MPs, plus 17 deputies from the national minorities group, which supports the Government in Parliament.

The three opposition parties have a much smaller number of votes:

AUR – 89 MPs (61 deputies and 28 senators);

SOS Romania – 26 MPs (17 deputies and 9 senators);

POT – 19 MPs (14 deputies and 5 senators).