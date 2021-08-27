AUR spokesman, caught in Parliament with a bag of cannabis. He resigns from all positions in the party and in the Parliament

A member of AUR, more precisely the party’s spokesman, Mircea Gheorgheosu, allegedly tried to enter the Parliament with an envelope of cannabis on him, being stopped at the SPP filter and notified to the Police. “Certainly Mr. Gheorgheosu will not be our proposal for prime minister“, was the ironic reaction of the AUR chairman, George Simion.

On August 26, 2021, police officers from Section 17 were asked by the SPP to come to the Parliament building, where a man was identified wearing an envelope that raised suspicions. The suspicious bag was sent to the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Political sources told the local media that it is about Mircea Gheorgheosu, AUR spokesperson. He works in the party’s Communication Department and is an employee of the Senate, being a parliamentary advisor of AUR. He was caught with the drug envelope at the entrance to the Senate, more precisely with 0.5 grams of cannabis. He argued the drug was for his personal consumption.

George Simion, AUR chairman said that his party is waiting for a conclusion of the official investigation, ironically noting that “Mr. Gheorgheosu will definitely not be our proposal for the PM office”.

The Senate Speaker, Anca Dragu, stated in her turn that AUR must take actions in this case and that it will be also debated in the Disciplinary Committee.

On Friday afternoon, Mircea Gheorgheosu announced he had resigned from all positions he held in the Parliament and in the Alliance for Romanians’ Union (AUR). He told a press statement that “apart from the freedom of every human, there is a law in Romania and it must be observed.”