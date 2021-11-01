AUR starts raising signatures to impeach President Iohannis. PSD will consider it when USR joins action. Ciolos: Impeachment is not a solution

AUR parliamentary party has announced on Monday that it started raising signatures to impeach President Klaus Iohannis. AUR co-chairman Georghe Simion claimed that “including Liberal MPs” have signed the initiative.
“Today, November 1, we announce the kick off of procedures to impeach President Klaus Iohannis. We started to raise signatures among lawmakers. More MPs from several parties promised they will sign (…) We invite all political parties to join our initiative. Even MPs from PNL have signed”, Simion said. However, later on he revised his statement, saying that there MPs from PNL who “tend to” endorse the idea of impeachment.
However, USR chairman Dacian Cioloş replied that the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis is not a solution to the current crisis, the priority being the inauguration of a new government. “Suspending the President now is not a solution. We do not see what it means to resolve the crisis we are now going through,” he told Digi 24 on Monday.
According to the Constitution, the President of Romania may be suspended from office by the Parliament, after consulting the Constitutional Court, in case of committing serious acts that violate the provisions of the Constitution.
The President may give an explanation to Parliament as to the facts alleged against him.
The proposal for suspension from office may be initiated by at least one third of the number of deputies and senators and shall be notified without delay to the President.
If the proposed suspension is approved, a referendum on the dismissal of the President shall be held within 30 days.
Traian Băsescu, the President suspended twice, but never dismissed
In Romania there are two precedents for initiating the suspension procedure, each time being against Traian Băsescu. He was twice suspended from office by Parliament five years later, but both referendums were invalidated for his dismissal.
The first suspension initiative against Basescu was in February 2007, with a referendum for impeachment being held in May 2007. 74% of the votes cast then were against the dismissal of the head of state, with a turnout of 44.45% compared to 50%, as provided by law.