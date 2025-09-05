AUR MEP leader and party vice president Adrian Axinia has asked President Nicușor Dan to initiate a referendum on Romania’s participation in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Otherwise, George Simion’s party will start collecting signatures for his suspension and removal. However, the President stated yesterday that Romania will not send troops to Ukraine, a position repeatedly confirmed by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, as well as by Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu.

“If President Nicușor Dan ‘does not deign to convene this referendum,’ then AUR will consider initiating the signature collection required for his suspension and removal from office,” stated AUR Vice President Adrian Axinia on Friday. On Thursday, Nicușor Dan announced that Romania would not be part of the group of 26 countries planning to send troops to Ukraine.

Adrian Axinia said in a statement that a referendum on Romania’s participation in any potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine “is a necessary process given that, without consultation, without a mandate from the Romanian Parliament, and without a decision from the Supreme Council of National Defense, the head of state unilaterally decided to participate in the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ Summit and join a plan through which 26 states commit to providing security guarantees to Ukraine ‘through a reassurance force on land, sea, and air.’”

The AUR MEP refers to the announcement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the end of the Paris “Coalition of the Willing” summit, in which Nicușor Dan participated via videoconference. According to the announcement, 26 countries committed to providing security guarantees “in various formats” for Ukraine. The Romanian President later stated that Romania is not among these 26 countries.

“Romanians do not agree with sending troops to Ukraine, neither for war nor for peacekeeping, and this would represent a major vulnerability for Romania if the conflict reignites,” the AUR statement reads.

AUR also calls on the President to declassify all documents related to military aid provided to Ukraine and to ensure that all decisions—including those regarding participation in European mechanisms such as ReArm Europe or the SAFE military equipment program—are pre-approved by the Romanian Parliament following a public debate.

“If President Nicușor Dan does not deign to convene this referendum and insists, together with the Government, on sending Romanian troops to Ukraine, then AUR will consider initiating the signature collection required for his suspension and removal from office,” AUR added.

Nicușor Dan Confirms Romania Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine

- Advertisement -

The AUR warning comes despite Nicușor Dan stating on Thursday on Antena 1 that Romania will not send troops to Ukraine but will support peacekeeping operations once conditions for peace are met.

“Many of the countries here, near Russia, have the same decision as we do: not to send personnel to Ukraine after a potential peace or ceasefire. Instead, we will support peacekeeping operations logistically, using our bases. There was some optimism that Russia, faced with this diplomatic commitment, might come to talks quickly. I expressed my pessimism, which is now being confirmed. Russia has never wanted peace in Ukraine,” Nicușor Dan said on Observator, Antena 1.

After the virtual Coalition of the Willing summit from Bucharest, the President praised “transatlantic unity and coordination” in response to Russia.

“Transatlantic unity and coordination are our strength against Russia. We welcome the participation of U.S. representatives in our meeting. U.S. involvement remains crucial in all aspects of our joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Nicușor Dan said.

The President also announced that Romania supports adopting new sanctions as a form of pressure on Russia.

“We must maintain pressure on Russia, as it continues to show that it does not want peace. Unfortunately, it only understands the language of force, and we must act accordingly. Romania supports the adoption of additional sanctions,” he said. He also noted that “a strong Ukraine and further strengthening NATO’s position on the eastern flank and the Black Sea go hand in hand.”

Previously, Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu stated that Romania’s position is not to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, although Romania participates in all formal and informal discussions with European and NATO partners.

“Every country has its Constitution, its laws, and its own internal steps,” the minister said on September 2 on Antena 3.