Aurescu asked Kuleba for Ukraine’s recognition of the non-existence of the “Moldovan language”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba, about the new minority law in Ukraine, which limits the rights of Romanians. The two officials agreed to launch consultations on these issues, but also a meeting in the next period, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the same time, Aurescu asked the minister from Kyiv for the recognition by Ukraine of the non-existence of the “Moldovan language”.

At the same time, Aurescu asked the minister from Kyiv for the recognition by Ukraine of the non-existence of the “Moldovan language”. According to the MAE, “following the discussion, the two ministers agreed to launch a process of comprehensive consultations on these issues, which would include discussions at the level of experts and a meeting, in the next period, of the two ministers of foreign affairs”. “Also, the two ministers have decided to stay in constant, direct contact to coordinate the process.”

Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated, during the discussion, the procedural and substantive aspects of the new law that raised the concern of the Romanian authorities and representatives of the Romanian community and which were otherwise presented in detail and reasoned in his letter of December 2022 to Minister Dmitro Kuleba. Aurescu recalled “the intense dialogue held with the Ukrainian side, including directly with Minister Dmitro Kuleba, on this subject, throughout last year, and requested the undertaking of concrete steps to meet the concerns of the Romanian side”.

“At the same time, in continuation of previous discussions with the head of diplomacy in Kyiv, he reiterated the need for Ukraine to recognize the non-existence of the so-called “Moldovan language”, says the MFA.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania’s firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and referred to our country’s solid and comprehensive support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, victims of the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation.