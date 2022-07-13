Aurescu asked Szijjarto that Hungarian officials who come on private visits respect “Romania’s sensibilities”

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told Digi24.ro on Wednesday that he had discussed on Tuesday with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, about the private visits of Hungarian officials to Romania and about the summer camp in Tusnad that will take place this week, and where Prime Minister Viktor Orban is likely to attend.

The Romanian official revealed that he told his Hungarian counterpart “what are Romania’s sensitivities and the expectation that the public discourse will fit into the parameters we already know”.

“We talked about the private visits of Hungarian officials to Romania and about the summer camp in Tusnad that will take place next week and we showed what Romania’s sensibilities are and the expectation that the public discourse will fit into the parameters we already know. , of the basic political treaty, of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership for the XXI Century from which this year we celebrate 20 years of existence. And the answer was a positive one. We understand that (Viktor Orban – ed.) will attend this summer camp. We will see what the conduct of Hungarian officials is. I hope that it will be shaped on what my colleague, Peter Szijjarto, told me”, said Bogdan Aurescu.