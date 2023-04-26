Austrian Minister of the Interior, in Bucharest: I cannot offer you a date for Schengen today. The border system does not work

The Minister of the Interior of Austria, Gerhard Karner, said, on Wednesday, in Bucharest, that he could not give a date regarding Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, citing that the system of external borders “does not work” and “there is still a lot to do”.

“We are very concerned about illegal migration, the capture of guides. Together with the Romanian Police, we destroyed a group of migrant traffickers, led by a Romanian citizen. Together we must put pressure on the European Commission to help us have safer external borders. another important point is the pilot project launched by Romania with the European Commission.

I repeat the message why we could not vote on December 8 for Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, we have a system that does not work. There are also checks on Germany’s border with Austria, France does the same with Germany. This is proof that the system does not work and the bilateral interest is to see that this system starts to work, with functional external borders. We are close partners working together to achieve these goals. We have taken the first steps, we still have a lot to do together. I tell you very frankly, from my side, I cannot give you a date today. First of all, I want to get results together. I can’t tell you about a date, we are still far from that moment to claim that the system is working,” Karner said.

He added that in Austria they had over 110,000 asylum seekers, the most asylum requests per capita in all of Europe. “Therefore, the system is not working, I am not fighting against Romania or Mr. Bode, but we are working together to improve the system”, said the Austrian minister when he arrived at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior.

Romanian Interior minister Lucian Bode said in his turn before the discussion with his Austrian counterpart that this visit will thaw bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Today’s visit is a natural continuation of the activities carried out by the MAI structures from Romania and Austria, structures that met at a technical level during this year. Today’s visit is, if you like, a pragmatic approach to topics of interest to our countries. I would confirm that this visit thaws the bilateral relations between Romania and Austria, at the level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, relations that were thawed, as you well know, at the end of last year”, said Bode, before the two officials started the talks. “Today’s agenda, in addition to the topics of interest for our ministries, of bilateral cooperation, obviously includes the topic of unblocking the process of Romania’s accession to the Schengen area”, added Bode.

“At the end of this day, I hope the actions we will carry out will contribute to the achievement of this country objective of Romania, the accession to the Schengen area. We will have a bilateral meeting in which we will discuss all these aspects, we will sign three agreements today, between our ministries, we will visit the headquarters of the Romanian Border Police, the operational command center and at the end of these activities we will present the conclusions“, Bode concluded.

Statements after the meeting

The Federal Minister of the Interior of Austria, Gerhard Karner said on Wednesday after the encounter with Lucian Bode that Romania has made very good progress in the fight against illegal migration, but there is still a long way to an effective protection of the external borders of the European Union.

“I have great understanding for the minister’s grievance and for the expectations of the Romanian people regarding the next stage of accession to the Schengen Area, but even at the moment you have to think that even Austrian citizens have the same dilemma when they are subject to checks with Germany. We have made very good progress, we are on the right path, but we have to tell you that there is still a long way to go”, said the Austrian minister, in a press conference with Lucian Bode.

Romanian minister Bode declared that “it is not natural” for Romania to assume only obligations in the Schengen matter, “without benefiting from the rights that are due to us”. “Now, when the emotion of the moment of December 8, 2022 has passed, I want it to be understood very well that the balance between rights and obligations is essential and it is not natural for us, Romania, to assume only obligations, without benefiting from the rights that are due to us “, stated Bode after the meeting Karner.