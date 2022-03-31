Avangarde poll: PSD -15pc, PNL- 16pc, AUR- 15pc, USR – 12pc

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

According to the latest Avangarde poll, commissioned by PSD, Alexandru Rafila, Mircea Geoană and Nicolae Ciucă are on par in terms of Romanians’ confidence, with 34 percent. In contrast, PNL chairman, Florin Cîțu is credited with 6pc of the confidence.

Regarding the option for political parties, the poll shows that PSD has 35%, PNL – 16%, AUR – 15% and USR – 12%.

The poll also says that 51% of Romanians believe that the Government has managed the refugee crisis well, while 19% say that the Executive has done it badly.

However, 63% of the respondents oppose possible military support offered by Romania to its Ukrainian neighbors and only 18% would agree.

The survey was conducted by the Avangarde Institute, commissioned by PSD, on March 22-29, on a sample of 900 people, using the CATI (telephone) method. The margin of error is + – 3.4%, at a 95% confidence level.