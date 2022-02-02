Avangarde poll: PSD loses 4pc, AUR comes second
After two months of governing, PSD lost four percent in the polls, AUR is the second party in the electorate’s preferences, before PNL, and USR increases 2 percent, according to an Avangarde poll, conducted upon PSD’s request. In terms of trust, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, ranks first, and Florin Cîțu is in last place on a par with Liviu Dragnea.
According to the Avangarde poll in January, the Social Democrats are credited with 35% in the voting intention, compared to 39% in December. AUR has an electoral share of 18%, PNL of 16% and USR of 12%.
Compared to the survey conducted in December, PSD loses 4 percentage points, PNL -2 points, AUR increases by two percent and USR also increases by two, from 10% to 12%.
Confidence in politicians
The poll says that the PSD Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, has a confidence share of 39%, being on the first place in the top. He is followed by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca (PNL) – 30%, Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) 30% and Gabriela Firea (PSD) -29%.
President Klaus Iohannis has a percentage of 20%, and George Simion from AUR is quoted with a confidence of 18%. At the opposite pole is the head of the PNL, Florin Cîțu, with only 8% in the preferences of those surveyed, on an equal footing with the former head of PSD, Liviu Dragnea.
64% will not have a green certificate at work
64% of those surveyed do not agree with the introduction of the green certificate at work, while only 14% would accept it. 69% also believe that the Executive should give up the liberalization of the energy market for a while in order to solve the problem of rising energy prices.
The Avangarde poll was conducted during January 20-31 on 903 respondents.