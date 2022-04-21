Avangarde poll: PSD ranks first, PNL up by three percent

The last Avangarde poll commissioned by PSD, in April, places Marcel Ciolacu on the same place as Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in terms of trust – 31%. USR leader Cătălin Drulă is rated with 15% confidence while George Simion has only 13% credibility.

If elections are held next Sunday, Romanians would vote as following:

PSD – 36%

PNL – 19%

AUR – 14%

USR – 11%

UDMR – 5%

Compared to the March Avangarde poll, PSD increased one percent, PNL three percent and USR and AUR lost one percent each.

What politicians would invite Romanians over dinner if they had the opportunity?

More than a third of Romanians (35%) would not invite any politician to dinner with their family, according to the same Avangarde poll.

Of those who would like to have them at home, at the weekend, at the table with the family, 14% would prefer the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu. The next favorite is George Simion from AUR, who was indicated by 11% of respondents. 6% of those interviewed would invite Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă to dinner with his family, while Cătălin Drulă, the head of USR, would choose 5%. For Ludovic Orban from the Right Force, 3% of the respondents opted, and for Kelemen Hunor 2%.

The survey was conducted by the Avangarde Institute, commissioned by PSD, on April 12-20, on a sample of 906 people, using the CATI (telephone) method.