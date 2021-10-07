Barna slams Citu for giving money to PNL mayors, PSD chair files criminal complaint against the sacked PM

The Citu Government’s decision to take RON 1 billion out of the Reserve Fund to allot it to the city halls and county councils mainly led by Liberals and less “to the city halls led by USR mayors” is a villainy”, says USR vice-president Dan Barna.

“The villainy through which Citu has emptied the Government reserve fund and allotted to all city halls, except to those led by USR mayors, confirms, one more time, that this man’s place was not in the PM position, that he had a too bigger hat”, Barna posted on Facebook.

“To get revenge on some hundreds of thousand of Romanian citizens just for you don’t have the Parliament’s endorsement anymore proves not only cynicism, but also an undisguised mischief”, the USR leader added.

PSD chair to file complaint against Citu

Marcel Ciolacu, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), accused that Florin Citu “had paid his position” at the PNL Congress, also announcing it will file a criminal complaint for abuse of office against the dismissed prime minister and against all the dignitaries involved in the decision to allot money from the reserve fund mainly to PNL local leaders.

“Iohannis and Citu decided that, if you don’t live in a community run by a Liberal, you’ll suffer from cold, poverty and hunger! They allotted 80% of the money to local administrations led by PNL and UDMR mayors”, Ciolacu said.