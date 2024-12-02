The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has sent the situation regarding the recount of votes for the first round of the presidential elections to the Constitutional Court, the process being partially completed, as the institution failed to recount all the votes from the diaspora.

According to the partial recount of votes carried out by the BEC, the order of the candidates, which is not the final one, is as follows: Călin Georgescu, in first place, Marcel Ciolacu, in second place, and Elena Lasconi in third.

However, in the document sent by the BEC to the CCR, out of the total of 950 polling stations organized abroad, votes from 161 stations were counted. Thus, over 600,000 votes from the diaspora still need to be recounted.

In the press release, the BEC also announces that on Monday, December 2, approximately 620,000 ballots will arrive from stations abroad. On Tuesday, December 3, approximately 20,600 more ballots are expected, while on Wednesday, December 4, approximately 2,500 more ballots will arrive from stations abroad. Also, about 260 ballots will arrive on December 5, 6, 8 and 9, also from polling stations abroad, the cited source also indicates.

In the country, all votes have been recounted, and, according to the ranking, Marcel Ciolacu is in second place. According to the initial count, Lasconi surpassed the PSD leader by significantly more votes obtained in the diaspora.

The Constitutional Court will hold a hearing on Monday at 5:00 p.m. to validate or annul the first round of the 2024 presidential elections. The Court’s judges will also analyze the request to annul the first round of the election filed by Cristian Terheș.

However, the head of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Toni Greblă had said earlier that the recount of over 9.4 million votes from the first round of the presidential elections is complete and “there are no significant differences between the count and the recount.”