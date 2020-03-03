Behind bars for corruption, ex-minister Sorina Pintea suspended from PSD. Party congress rescheduled

Former Health minister Sorina Pintea has been suspended from the Social Democrat Party (PSD) upon the proposal of the PSD Maramures leader.

Sorina Pintea was arrested for 30 days on Saturday under bribe taking suspicions. She is suspected of taking bribe of EUR 10,000 and RON 120,000 (almost EUR 25,000), representing a 7 percent of a public procurement contract.

Pintea challenged the preventive arrest measure at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, with a ruling scheduled on Friday.

Sources also revealed Pintea had resigned from the manager position at the County Hospital in Baia Mare.

On a separate note, PSD has also decided to postpone the extraordinary congress to elect new leadership for March 14. Social Democrat sources revealed that the congress that was supposed to take place on February 29 had been delayed. While the official reason for the delay was coronavirus, unofficial voices disclosed that the congress had been actually delayed due to tensions in the party.