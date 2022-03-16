Biden pledges military assistance and an additional USD 800 M aid for Ukraine. NATO to continue providing “significant support” as well
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
More precisely, Biden announced $800 million in new assistance for Ukraine, which, along with $200 million authorized over the weekend, brings the total new aid for the country to $1 billion over the past week.
The new aid will help provide 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems and armored vehicles, as well as 7,000 small arms such as machine guns and shotguns and a total of 20 million rounds that includes artillery and mortar.
“I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle. We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught, and we’re going to continue to have (Ukraine’s) backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival. And we’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden stated.
The U.S. President did not respond to questions during Wednesday’s event about what it would take to send fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg: NATO to continue providing “significant logistical, humanitarian and financial support” to Ukraine
Moreover, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also announced todat that the Alliance will continue to provide “significant logistical, humanitarian and financial support” to Ukraine. Asked about NATO’s response to the request for a no fly zone, Stoltenberg said that the Alliance capabilities cannot be implemented on Ukrainian territory, as war risks escalating.
“The message for Ukraine today is the same as it has been for years: Ukraine is a sovereign, independent nation, has the right to choose its own path, and we respect the decisions of the democratically elected government of Ukraine. They have to decide whether to aspire to NATO membership or not, and then the Allies are the ones to decide, and Russia could not veto this process,” he added.
At the same time, Stoltenberg has announced an extraordinary NATO summit next week to discuss the “immediate response” and the changes needed to ensure long-term security, while announcing “substantially more forces” on the alliance’s eastern flank.
“Moscow must not doubt that NATO will not tolerate any attack on Allied sovereignty or territorial integrity. We have already activated the alliance’s defense plans. (…) But we are facing a new reality in terms of security and a long-term reset of collective defense is needed. Today, we asked military commanders to develop options in all areas: land, air, naval, cyber and space. “
According to him, “at the ground level, NATO’s position should include substantially more forces in the eastern flank of the Alliance, integrated air defense should be strengthened by air, the number of warships should be increased at sea and it is important to have submarines.”