Biden pledges military assistance and an additional USD 800 M aid for Ukraine. NATO to continue providing “significant support” as well

More precisely, Biden announced $800 million in new assistance for Ukraine, which, along with $200 million authorized over the weekend, brings the total new aid for the country to $1 billion over the past week.

The new aid will help provide 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems and armored vehicles, as well as 7,000 small arms such as machine guns and shotguns and a total of 20 million rounds that includes artillery and mortar.

“I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle. We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught, and we’re going to continue to have (Ukraine’s) backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival. And we’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden stated.

The U.S. President did not respond to questions during Wednesday’s event about what it would take to send fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg: NATO to continue providing “significant logistical, humanitarian and financial support” to Ukraine

Moreover, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also announced todat that the Alliance will continue to provide “significant logistical, humanitarian and financial support” to Ukraine. Asked about NATO’s response to the request for a no fly zone, Stoltenberg said that the Alliance capabilities cannot be implemented on Ukrainian territory, as war risks escalating.