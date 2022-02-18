Biden to have conference call with EU, NATO leader, Iohannis on Ukraine-Russia tensions

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, convened a conference call today with the leaders of Romania, Poland and other countries of the European Union and NATO, a White House source told The Guardian.

“President Biden will speak this afternoon to transatlantic leaders about Russia’s build-up of military troops on the border with Ukraine and our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy,” the official said.

Along with Biden and Klaus Iohannis, leaders from France, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and other EU NATO leaders will join the teleconference.

A similar discussion took place last week, during which assessments and conclusions were presented following talks with Russian officials.

While attending President Klaus Iohannis the European Council’s informal meeting reiterated on Thursday Romania’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the right of this country to decide freely on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

“At today’s EUCO I reiterated Romania’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for its right to freely decide on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We need to continue to pursue dialogue and seek a diplomatic resolution,” Iohannis posted on Twitter.

He added that risks to European security are still critical.

“We need to continue our efficient coordination and demonstrate visible unity during this crisis, which enhances the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area,” Klaus Iohannis pointed out.

The European Council’s informal meeting on the latest security developments on the Ukrainian border, as well as the 6th European Union – African Union Summit is taking place on Thursday and Friday.