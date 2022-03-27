Biden to Russia: “Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory”

While in Poland, US President Joe Biden delivered several messages both to Ukraine and to the Ukrainian refugees, whom he met in a refugees camp in Poland, and also to Poland and to Europe, slamming once again the Russian invasion, Vladimir Putin and the ruling power in Kremlin and delivering a message of solidarity and of unity of NATO. Biden also stressed one again that NATO is a purely defensive alliance and that Putin is the only to blame for attacking Ukraine.

“My message to the people of Ukraine is the message I delivered today to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister and Defense Minister, who I believe are here tonight: We stand with you.

Over the last 30 years, the forces of autocracy have revived all across the globe. Its hallmarks are familiar ones: contempt for the rule of law, contempt for democratic freedom, contempt for the truth itself.

Today, Russia has strangled democracy — has sought to do so elsewhere, not only in its homeland. Under false claims of ethnic solidarity, it has invaded neighboring nations.

Putin has the gall to say he’s “de-Nazifying” Ukraine. It’s a lie. It’s just cynical. He knows that. And it’s also obscene. President Zelenskyy was democratically elected. He’s Jewish. His father’s family was wiped out in the Nazi Holocaust. And Putin has the audacity, like all autocrats before him, to believe that might will make right,” Biden said in his speech delivered at Royal Castle in Warsaw.

The American President denied that NATO would like to destabilize Russia.

“The Kremlin wants to portray NATO enlargement as an imperial project aimed at destabilizing Russia. Nothing is further from the truth. NATO is a defensive alliance. It has never sought the demise of Russia.

In the lead-up to the current crisis, the United States and NATO worked for months to engage Russia to avert a war. I met with him in person and talked to him many times on the phone.

Time and again, we offered real diplomacy and concrete proposals to strengthen European security, enhance transparency, and build confidence on all sides.

But Putin and Russia met each of the proposals with disinterest in any negotiation, with lies and ultimatums. Russia was bent on violence from the start.”

Biden added that Putin had repeatedly assured him that Russia is not interested in a war or that it would not invade Ukraine.

“There is simply no justification or provocation for Russia’s choice of war. It’s an example of one of the oldest of human impulses: using brute force and disinformation to satisfy a craving for absolute power and control.

It’s nothing less than a direct challenge to the rule-based international order established since the end of World War Two.

And it threatens to return to decades of war that ravaged Europe before the international rule-based order was put in place. We cannot go back to that. We cannot.

The gravity of the threat is why the response of the West has been so swift and so powerful and so unified, unprecedented, and overwhelming.

Swift and punishing costs are the only things that are going to get Russia to change its course.”

Biden reminded the economic sanctions against Russia.

“Russia’s Central Bank is now blocked from the global financial systems, denying Kremlin’s access to the war fund it stashed around the globe.

We’ve aimed at the heart of Russia’s economy by stopping the imports of Russian energy to the United States.

To date, the United States has sanctioned 140 Russian oligarchs and their family members, seizing their ill-begotten gains: their yachts, their luxury apartments, their mansions.

We’ve sanctioned more than 400 Russian government officials, including key architects of this war.

These officials and oligarchs have reaped enormous benefit from the corruption connected to the Kremlin, and now they have to share in the pain.

The private sector is acting as well. Over 400 private multinational companies have pulled out of doing business in Russia — left Russia completely — from oil companies to McDonald’s.

As a result of these unprecedented sanctions, the ruble almost is immediately reduced to rubble. The Russian economy — (applause) — that’s true, by the way. It takes about 200 rubles to equal one dollar.

The economy is on track to be cut in half in the coming years. It was ranked — Russia’s economy was ranked the 11th biggest economy in the world before this evasion [sic] — invasion. It will soon not even rank among the top 20 in the world. (Applause.)

Taken together, these economic sanctions are a new kind of economic statecraft with the power to inflict damage that rivals military might.

These international sanctions are sapping Russian strength, its ability to replenish its military, and its ability — its ability to project power. And it is Putin — it is Vladimir Putin who is to blame, period.”

While underling that NATO is a strictly defensive alliance, Biden has though warned Russia of ever thinking of “moving on one single inch of NATO territory”, while reiterating that Russia’s moves managed to only revive NATO and the West’s solidarity.

“American forces are in Europe — not in Europe to engage in conflict with Russian forces. American forces are here to defend NATO Allies. Yesterday, I met with the troops that are serving alongside our Polish allies to bolster NATO’s frontline defenses. The reason we wanted to make clear is their movement on Ukraine: Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory. We have a sacred obligation, we have a sacred obligation under Article 5 to defend each and every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our collective power.”

“Rather than driving NATO apart, the West is now stronger and more united than it has ever been. Russia wanted less of a NATO presence on its border, but now we have a stronger presence, a larger presence, with over a hundred thousand American troops here, along with all the other members of NATO.

In fact, Russia has managed to cause something I’m sure he never intended: The democracies of the world are revitalized with purpose and unity found in months that we’d once taken years to accomplish.”

The US President extensively talked about the suffering the Ukrainian refugees have to endure following the Russian invasion, reminding that the war makes victims among the Ukrainian children. “Notwithstanding the brutality of Vladimir Putin, let there be no doubt that this war has already been a strategic failure for Russia already. Having lost children myself — I know that’s no solace to the people who’ve lost family. “

In a remark made after meeting the Ukrainian refugees in person, Biden called Putin “a butcher”. Asked what he thinks about what has Vladimir Putin done to the refugees, Biden replied. “He’s a butcher. That’s what it makes me think. “

Biden also referred to the Russians who are protesting against the invasion of Ukraine and against the Kremlin administration, praising their courage. “You, the Russian people, are not our enemy (…) Now, Vladimir Putin’s aggression have cut you, the Russian people, off from the rest of the world, and it’s taking Russia back to the 19th century.

This is not who you are. This is not the future reserve — you deserve for your families and your children. I’m telling you the truth: This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people.

Putin can and must end this war. The American people stand with you and the brave citizens of Ukraine who want peace.”

In the end, Biden made a statement that was yet criticized even in America, by stating that Putin “cannot remain in power”.

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase a people’s love for liberty. Brutality will never grind down their will to be free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness.

We will have a different future — a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities.

For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

After this statement, the chairman of the US Foreign Relations Council harshly criticized Biden, saying that he had “made a difficult situation even more difficult and a dangerous and more dangerous situation”.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Sunday that President Biden’s statement on Putin who must not remain in power was misunderstood.

“The United States does not have a regime change strategy for Russia (…) “I believe that the President, the White House, stressed last night that President Putin simply cannot be empowered to start a war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”

Biden-Duda talks

Before meeting the refugees, Biden had talks with Polish President, Andrzej Duda. “Under discussion came topics of allied relations, whereby it was emphasized that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty constitutes inalienable part of these relations and will be used against any aggressor. The military cooperation between the Poland and the United States was discussed in great detail, including the intended procurement of military equipment,” says a press release of the Polish presidency.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., met today with President Andrzej Duda of Poland in Warsaw. The leaders discussed ongoing international efforts to impose powerful sanctions on Russia for its unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. They also discussed their shared commitment to continue supporting the government and people of Ukraine. President Biden thanked President Duda and the people of Poland for opening their homes and hearts to their neighbors in need, and he pledged continued U.S. support to these humanitarian assistance efforts. President Biden underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Article 5 and to the security of all our NATO allies. In addition, the leaders discussed our robust bilateral defense cooperation, US support for Europe’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and to meet our climate goals, and the democratic values on which the transatlantic relationship is based” says the White House.

Joe Biden assured Poland that NATO Article 5 is “a sacred commitment”.

“Stability in Europe is critically important to the United States in terms of our interest not only in Europe, but around the world.

And so, what we talked about is the need for us to stay in constant contact and know what one another are doing. The United States and my colleagues on this side of the table heard me say it many, many times: We take Article 5 as a sacred commitment, not a throwaway — a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO.”

Polish President told his American counterpart that Poland is interested in buying modern military equipment produced by the United States and also in co-producing Black Hawks in Poland.

“We want to equip our armed forces with modern equipment, and that is why, in the future, we want — we intend to buy well-tested and modern military equipment that is produced in the United States of America.

But, of course, we would be very much interested in establishing a cooperation with the United States in this respect. And we are delighted with every element of this cooperation that is developing, such as the possibility to co-produce, in Poland, Black Hawks. And right now, we would like to have more forms of such cooperation also in the military sphere,” said Duda.

