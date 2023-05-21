Big pro-European rally in Chisinau. Maia Sandu: Our country project is to join EU by 2030. Roberta Metsola’s message: Moldova is Europe

A large-scale rally is taking place on Sunday in the center of Chisinau to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova, with tens of thousands citizens attending the rally. The “European Moldova” assembly was initiated by the Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, also participated in the event. Moldovan Police said there were more than 75,000 people attending the rally.

Maia Sandu and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, were received with ovations by the participants. The thousands of people who went, on Sunday, to participate in the Chisinau rally organized in the Great National Assembly Square, brought with them European Union flags and chanted “Europe! Europe”. From the microphone, the Moldovan leader chanted, along with the rally participants, “Europe! Europe!”

President Maia Sandu stated that Moldova’s goal is to be in the European Union by 2030 at the latest.

“We are a dignified people, we say what we want and we are firm in our country’s decisions. This is what our parents and all those who defended Moldova through sacrifices and with their foreheads held high wanted. (…) We gathered today to say that we all want those who live on this earth to be free in their home today, the fulfillment of this aspiration is more possible than ever. We have the duty to work so that all the children of Moldova are happy, and those who are born today go to first class as European citizens”, Maia Sandu said.

She smentioned that “truly European” state institutions must be built, which “serve only the citizen”, and the employees of the state institutions will become European civil servants “respected by the citizens and rewarded on merit”.

“We want those who are in the diaspora today to be able to come home more often, much more often, or to come home at all, because home will be the European Union. The transformation of Moldova into a European state means a road at the end of which we should be proud to have chosen well. It is not an easy road, but not because it is difficult or easy, the Moldovans chose it, we chose it because it is the only chance for Moldova to develop, we chose it so that our country will no longer be on the edge of Europe , not to live under Russian blackmail”, the Moldovan president also stated in his speech.

Maia Sandu also spoke about realizing the potential of every citizen, “without being humiliated, harassed”. “I would like to change the way we see Moldova: to respect each other, to be kinder to each other. (…) Moldova rises up! Moldovans unite! Together we will build a European Moldova to be proud of. The divisions of the past must end! “, Maia Sandu also conveyed to those present at the rally.

“We will be respected and our independence and democracy will be protected. The European Union does not doubt that the only masters in Moldova are the Moldovans. The European Union supports everyone’s right to free expression and to life, the European Union supports the freedom of the people to choose their own destiny. European Moldova means a Moldova with strong and reliable friends, who will not leave us alone in front of the aggressors who bring wars and kill people. We can only be safe together with the European family”, said Sandu.

She also referred to the war in Ukraine, saying that there is no war in the homes of Moldovans because Ukrainians are fighting heroically. “This war clearly shows us that we no longer want to be blackmailed by the Kremlin. Glory to the Ukrainians! We want to keep our country and our children away from the danger of war. (…) Moldova will join the European Union and this must happen by 2030!“, said the leader of the Republic of Moldova.

The leader of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, also took the floor, and addressed the crowd in Romanian. “Dear citizens of the Republic of Moldova, dear Europeans. I came to bring only one message: Europe is Moldova, Moldova is Europe”. “Europe is your family and it is your right to choose the destiny of your country. You have chosen Europe, and Europe will welcome you with open arms and an open heart.”

“There are no big or small countries in Europe, we believe in equality and justice. You will make Europe stronger. Together we can face anything, because Moldova is strong.

Europe saw your courage, how you chose freedom over autocracy. The world saw your extraordinary generosity with the Ukrainians, you opened your homes and hearts to them. We are ready to support you as needed. You chose Europe, and now you have the right and the responsibility to see it through. In recent years you have taken important steps, even in these conditions, with war on the border, you have not deviated from the path”, said Roberta Metsola.