”This year, the OSCE observed more than a dozen elections – including the recent United States election – delivering assessments that remain the gold standard for free and fair contests. In Moldova, the OSCE affirmed a well-administered runoff despite Russian interference, and now Romanian authorities are uncovering a Russian effort – large in scale and well-funded – to influence the recent presidential election, contrary to OSCE standards. Meanwhile in Georgia, observers shed light on troubling reports of voter intimidation and efforts by the ruling party to tilt the playing field in its favor”, Blinken stated.
Antony Blinken criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for leaving the room early in his speech: “I regret that our colleague, Mr. Lavrov, left the room, not having the courtesy to listen to us as we listened to him. Our Russian colleague is very good at drowning his listeners in a tsunami of disinformation.”
Speaking of the war in Ukraine, Blinken added: “Let us not allow him or anyone else to mislead us. This is not and has never been about Russian security. This is about Putin’s imperial plan to wipe Ukraine off the map. Let’s talk about escalation. Let’s talk about North Korea joining Moscow in attacking Ukraine, including its nuclear facilities – a major threat to every country in this room.”
Earlier today, the US Department of State has also voiced concern over Russian involvement in Romanian electoral process.
Germany condemns Russia’s involvement in Romanian elections: “Putin wants to divide us”
The Foreign Ministry in Berlin has issued a statement publicly naming Russia as a state involved in a campaign to influence the elections in Romania. In a reaction on the official X account, the German Foreign Ministry condemns the actions of Russia and President Vladimir Putin, whom it accuses of wanting to divide the EU and NATO.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002