US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday at a summit of the international OSCE organization that “Romanian authorities have revealed a large-scale and well-funded Russian effort to influence the presidential election.”

”This year, the OSCE observed more than a dozen elections – including the recent United States election – delivering assessments that remain the gold standard for free and fair contests. In Moldova, the OSCE affirmed a well-administered runoff despite Russian interference, and now Romanian authorities are uncovering a Russian effort – large in scale and well-funded – to influence the recent presidential election, contrary to OSCE standards. Meanwhile in Georgia, observers shed light on troubling reports of voter intimidation and efforts by the ruling party to tilt the playing field in its favor”, Blinken stated.

Antony Blinken criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for leaving the room early in his speech: “I regret that our colleague, Mr. Lavrov, left the room, not having the courtesy to listen to us as we listened to him. Our Russian colleague is very good at drowning his listeners in a tsunami of disinformation.”

Speaking of the war in Ukraine, Blinken added: “Let us not allow him or anyone else to mislead us. This is not and has never been about Russian security. This is about Putin’s imperial plan to wipe Ukraine off the map. Let’s talk about escalation. Let’s talk about North Korea joining Moscow in attacking Ukraine, including its nuclear facilities – a major threat to every country in this room.”

Earlier today, the US Department of State has also voiced concern over Russian involvement in Romanian electoral process.

Germany condemns Russia’s involvement in Romanian elections: “Putin wants to divide us”

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin has issued a statement publicly naming Russia as a state involved in a campaign to influence the elections in Romania. In a reaction on the official X account, the German Foreign Ministry condemns the actions of Russia and President Vladimir Putin, whom it accuses of wanting to divide the EU and NATO.

“Reports by Romanian authorities that Russian disinformation is influencing the presidential elections in #Romania show: Putin wants to divide us & to undermine the unity within the EU & NATO. But Europe stands strong. Together, we will protect our democracies from hybrid threats,” the German diplomacy said on X platform.

The Russian Embassy accuses the US of directly intervening in the Romanian elections The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest accuses the US State Department of “not being able to refrain from directly intervening in the presidential elections in Romania”, referring to “unjustified and false accusations” launched by Washington regarding “malign cyber activities aimed at influencing the integrity of the electoral process in Romania”. In a post on Thursday, on its official Facebook page, the Russian Embassy publishes a message “regarding the statement of the US State Department regarding the elections in Romania”. “The US State Department could not refrain from directly intervening in the presidential elections in Romania, publishing on December 4, 2024 a statement by the spokesman, Mr. Matthew Miller, with unjustified and false accusations regarding “malign cyber activities aimed at influencing the integrity of the electoral process in Romania”. In his statement, Mr. M. Miller threatened Romania with the refusal of American companies to invest in the country’s economy and with other negative consequences if the country dares to change its course of unconditional support for the aggressive plans of the American-led NATO bloc”, claims the Russian embassy.

“For those who rely on the indications of the US State Department, we remind them once again as follows: Russia never intervenes in the electoral processes of other countries, does not orchestrate “color revolutions” in them, in bilateral relations it does not resort to threats, blackmail, manipulation of public opinion through lies and distortion of facts. All these are tools in the arsenal of American diplomacy”, accuses the Russian Embassy. In conclusion, the Russian Embassy states that it respects “any choice of the Romanian people! and that it recommends to politicians and the media in Romania “not to involve Russia in the internal political processes of their country”.