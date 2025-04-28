Bloomberg Editorialist: ‘JD Vance Owes Romania an Apology’

If he had bothered to look for the evidence, JD Vance would have seen Romanian institutions under attack, which need U.S. support, writes journalist Marc Champion in an opinion piece published Monday morning by Bloomberg

In February, when criticizing Europe for abandoning democracy, JD Vance singled out Romania for its unprecedented decision to annul a presidential vote won by a far-right candidate who came out of nowhere.

The US vice president owes this country an apology, writes Marc Champion, a Bloomberg columnist covering Europe, Russia and the Middle East.

The journalist points out that at the time of Vance’s statement, he agreed with two points he made: that the declassified intelligence documents did not provide solid evidence to justify the annulment of the vote, and that Romanian democracy must be weak if it can be so easily influenced. There is no doubt, says Champion, that many Romanian voters wanted to vote for an outsider – any outsider – to protest a political clique they considered corrupt, and Călin Georgescu was among those who fell into this category.

But today, he adds, we have much more information about what helped him get 23% of the vote on election day, starting from opinion polls that put him at 1% just a month earlier. To support his arguments, Bloomberg journalist observes the situation at the CNA – with desktop computers from 2006, no expertise in the distribution systems of networks like TikTok, and few legal tools – and quotes Mircea Toma, a member of the National Audiovisual Council, who is frank about the regulator’s failure to detect what was happening. “We are at war without the necessary weapons,” he declared. TikTok has removed thousands of suspicious accounts, doubled the number of content moderators for Romania to 200, and set up a special electoral team to rerun the elections.

This is real progress, Toma said, although it is still “like using a teaspoon against a tsunami.” In fact, says Bloomberg, what should be understood from the political convulsions in Romania should be that TikTok is a lawless haven for secret services and special interests that may now be more important than television in deciding elections, not just there, but anywhere. It will take, says Champion, a major regulation of social media platforms at the European Union level, to implement the rules on transparency and financing of electoral campaigns that apply to more traditional media. A complex campaign To explain the situation in Romania, Bloomberg columnist quotes investigative journalist Victor Ilie, a Snoop collaborator, who identified the involvement of an infrastructure of thousands of influencers that a company called AdNow LLP had built since 2016.

Although registered in the UK, AdNow was a unit of Ad.Ru, a company founded by a former Russian state television personality that ran ad campaigns in the presidential elections for Dmitry Medvedev in 2008 and Vladimir Putin in 2012. The technique was to target influencers willing to share any viral content, often conspiracy theories, as long as it would attract clicks and therefore revenue, Ilie explained to Bloomberg. The same influencers were then asked to spread content in exchange for regular payments. During the pandemic, these consisted mainly of anti-vaccine messages targeting Covid-19 vaccines, and Romanians proved receptive. Read more on Bloomberg