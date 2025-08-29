The Government today partially approved the second package of fiscal measures. After a delay of several weeks, the Executive decided to divide the measures into six projects, so that a possible rejection by the Constitutional Court of one of the measures would not affect the entire package. However, only five of them were approved in the Government meeting. The local administration reform was postponed.

“We have concluded the Government meeting in which 5 out of the 6 packages we intended to adopt through the assumption of responsibility were on the agenda. The package for public administration will be discussed on Sunday, so that by the end of next week all projects will be adopted,” said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan after the Government meeting.

During the meeting, discussions covered magistrates’ pensions, the Health package, state-owned companies, self-financed authorities – ASF, ANCOM, ANRE – as well as the fiscal and insolvency component. “All these components are absolutely necessary to implement public policies that will allow us to have a healthier state, an efficient state, a state that respects work,” said Bolojan.

The final form of the draft law on magistrates’ pensions grants a 10-year transition period, with the pension amount set at 70% of the net salary, Bolojan announced. “This draft law resolves two of the three major issues concerning efficiency and fairness in this field, while respecting the independence of the judiciary. Being aware of the importance of the judiciary in a state, we cannot, however, ignore the negative accumulations of recent years. The first is retirement at an age of professional maturity when a career could no longer continue. The draft raises the retirement age to the standard age of 65 and grants a 10-year transition period,” explained the Prime Minister.

He also spoke about the value of magistrates’ pensions. “We had an abnormal situation here, where the value of the pension was equal to the last salary received. Today, the average pension in the judiciary is between €4,800 and €5,000, often many times higher than the average pension of €550–600,” the Prime Minister explained.

“In the proposed legal framework, judicial pensions cannot exceed 70% of the value of the last salary, which is still the highest pension among professional categories in Romania, but it is much fairer and closer to reality,” he added.

“The third component, which is not solved by this package but must also be clarified as soon as possible, is a clear salary system. Under the current ambiguous salary system, we have had over 23,000 lawsuits filed by magistrates regarding salaries, and due to issues related to discrimination, inequities, and percentage calculations, the Romanian state has already paid over €2 billion in additional salary differences, with as much still to be paid in the coming period,” the Prime Minister further said.

The projects adopted by the Government are set to be submitted to Parliament. According to Digi24 sources, only five of the six projects were approved in the Government meeting. The local administration reform was removed from the agenda.