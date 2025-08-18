“The justice system plays a very important role in the health of a democratic state such as Romania. The draft law on the reform of magistrates’ pensions is aligned with European standards, but at the same time takes into account aspects of social equity, normality, efficiency, as well as budgetary realities and the need to reduce the state’s operating expenses,” said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, according to a Government press release.

According to the Prime Minister, raising the retirement age for magistrates is a measure that will both increase the quality of public service and ensure the sustainability of the justice system. To avoid resource-related issues, the new reform will include transitional periods.

Another important change the new draft law will introduce concerns the method of calculating magistrates’ pensions— a measure consistent with the government’s policy of reducing public spending, the press release also states.

During the meeting at Victoria Palace, discussions also focused on the need for predictable pay in the judicial system, ensuring adequate working conditions for magistrates, and addressing the high workload.

Alongside Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, the meeting was attended by State Secretary Roxana Simona Momeu and Director Alina Rădoi from the Ministry of Justice. From the magistrates’ associations, representatives of the Romanian Magistrates’ Association, the National Union of Judges of Romania, the Judges’ Association for the Defense of Human Rights, the Romanian Prosecutors’ Association, and the Forum of Judges of Romania participated.

The discussion between Ilie Bolojan and magistrates comes in the context of the Ministry of Labor having launched last week a public debate on the draft law concerning special pensions. Under the proposal, judges and prosecutors will retire at 65. Magistrates may still opt for early retirement, but only with at least 35 years of service. If they retire earlier without meeting the required age, they will face an annual penalty of 2% until reaching the standard retirement age in the public system.

Pensions will be capped at 70% of net income, but judges of the Constitutional Court (CCR) are exempt, as they require a separate legal framework. Magistrates have criticized the new amendments, arguing that the profession will lose its appeal to younger generations if current benefits are removed, and they believe the draft could be improved.

This project is expected to be adopted by October 1st, according to the draft law.

At 3 p.m., the Prime Minister will also meet with the Association of Municipalities and city mayors, following tensions regarding the project that suspends PNRR-funded investments not yet progressed beyond 30%.