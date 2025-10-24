Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan declared on Thursday evening, on Antena 3 CNN, that any party that considers that it is not doing its duty can file a motion of censure with AUR, so that the Government goes home. His reaction comes after PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu warned him that he must bear the consequences in case of another failure on the reform of magistrates’ pensions.

Ilie Bolojan stated: “If any party believes that the Government is not doing its job, it has the option to file a motion of no confidence and form a parliamentary majority — with AUR or whoever is available — so that the Government can step down. That’s not a problem,” said Bolojan.

“I can leave tomorrow, but I would like to be told what those brilliant solutions are — the ones that fix these issues without upsetting anyone,” he added.

The Prime Minister went on to say that “this kind of statement” and “things happening within the coalition” have consequences.

“Let me explain what effects such statements and situations within the coalition can have. When a creditor looks at a country, they look first at the stability of its government. That stability is measured by the statements made by those in power — ministers, high officials — as well as by what is written in the media and by direct contacts.

When you see certain types of statements, people begin to wonder: ‘Is this an unstable government?’

Based on my analysis, after four months of working with rating agencies, between 30% and 40% of a country’s rating score depends on the stability of its government,” Bolojan explained.

He added that “any kind of strong statements or behavior that shows a lack of responsibility” represents “a cost for the country.”

“You can’t lower interest rates unless you have a stable government, spend responsibly, and take the right measures — which we’ve done, as seen in the recent months when rates have dropped. But real decreases only happen when a country’s credit rating improves — when trust grows. And that requires predictability. People need to know what will happen a year or two from now,” Bolojan said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that another problem with “this kind of statement” is the loss of public trust.

“People expect from us a certain kind of behavior — calm and responsible. If there are disputes, we should solve them, not forget why we entered government together. Let’s do the job — but not just in words. If we don’t respect each other, it’s hard to believe we can regain the citizens’ trust.

I was born in a village in Transylvania. I personally find it uncomfortable to meet with someone in the evening, and then the next day attack them publicly — only to meet again that same evening as if nothing happened. It’s a matter of personal decency.

I’ve never insulted anyone in the coalition — nor even the opposition when they’ve criticized me harshly in Parliament — because I believe we must respect each other,” Bolojan said.

The interim president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, said on Wednesday that if Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan proposes a new draft law regarding judges’ pensions without consulting the relevant stakeholders and without considering the observations made by President Nicuşor Dan, “he will have to step down.”

PM: Next year, 3% of Romania’s GDP will go toward interest payments

Romania has one of the longest maternity leaves and highest maternity allowances in Europe, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said Thursday evening.

“We are borrowing all this money, and next year, 3% of Romania’s GDP will go toward interest payments,” he stated.

Bolojan also discussed the tax on the child-rearing allowance, explaining that the coalition parties agreed to reduce exemptions from paying the CASS (health insurance contribution).

“We all agreed in the coalition that CASS exemptions must be reduced. We had 6.3 million people paying, and 16.5 million benefiting through various exceptions. One of these exemptions applied to mothers during maternity leave.

I know I’m unpopular for saying this, but the truth must be told. Romania has one of the longest maternity leaves in Europe — which is good, we should support birth rates — but only to the extent that we can afford it. For two years, mothers received an allowance representing 85% of their salary; now it’s 75%. In other European countries, it’s below 65%,” Bolojan told Antena 3 CNN.

He stressed again: “Next year, 3% of Romania’s GDP will go toward interest payments. We’re borrowing all this money because we don’t have it. If we did, I would gladly approve all possible exemptions. But no one is offering solutions. How do we raise the money? How do we make savings? We can’t continue like this — we’ll reach a deadlock.

Whatever government comes next — even one with generous spending — will no longer be able to sustain this. That’s why I took this decision together with the coalition, and I don’t see why we should reverse it now,” Bolojan added.

On minimum wage rise

Ilie Bolojan said Thursday evening that the minimum wage is currently being discussed. He said that next week he will discuss this topic in a tripartite format with unions and employers.

“Next year, in Romania, public sector salaries are capped. Given that certain salaries in the public or private sector are calculated based on the minimum wage, any change has effects that conflict with the capping,” the prime minister told Antena 3 CNN.

“Companies have less room for maneuver and any additional pressure by increasing the minimum wage that is not based on competitiveness creates certain problems for certain types of businesses, in certain areas. In construction or IT, it has no effect. But in a shoe factory in a small county, where the viability of that business depends on that cost, an increase closes that factory. We have dozens of examples. I am not saying that the minimum wage in Romania is of a nature to ensure special comfort. But it does have some effects. We discussed it in the Coalition and by common agreement, I emphasize, we all agreed to try to keep the minimum wage at the same level, if salaries are capped.”

“We need to discuss honestly with all employers and unions and see if there is a possibility of a minimal increase in the minimum wage. I consulted with several economists and they told me that the growth margin is very small, but we need to make some decisions that do not harm us economically. This topic was discussed and there was an agreement in principle on this topic”, concluded the prime minister.

Grindeanu (PSD) on AUR alliance: Totally out of the question

In retort, to PM Bolojan’s remark that PSD may team up with AUR if they consider the incumbent cabinet is not doing its job, the interim president of the PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, stated that the Social Democrats have not discussed a possible alliance with AUR, stating that he does not want the party to leave the current coalition.

Grindeanu was asked on Friday, in a press conference held in Olt County, whether he could guarantee as president of the Social Democrats that he would not legitimize political extremism through an alliance with AUR.

“We decided to enter into an alliance with PNL, USR, UDMR and minorities, not just 100 people from the National Political Committee, but we held an extended vote in the party, almost 5,000 people voted to enter this coalition. I am not aware of any coalition that you are talking about PSD – AUR. We have not even discussed such a thing,” Grindeanu declared.

He explained that such a scenario is valid only if PSD leaves the current coalition, which he does not want. “In order to get into a job of this type, we would have to leave the current coalition, which we do not want. It is not an issue that I want to comment on, because I have no reason to. The PSD, when it decided to enter this coalition, understood us to be serious partners, people who add value through the public policies proposed to this coalition and this government. We have no other thoughts at this moment. I completely exclude it”, Sorin Grindeanu also declared.

President: Easy to Make Statements Against Others, Hard to Build Anything

President Nicusor Dan also commented on the tense situation in the governing coalition. “It is easy to make statements against each other, but it is harder to build,” the head of state said at a press conference in Brussels. In this context, Nicusor Dan also issued an appeal to politicians.

President Nicușor Dan settled, from Brussels, the issue of tensions in the Coalition regarding the reform of special pensions, stating that “it is easy to make statements against each other, but to build is more difficult”.

He stated on Friday that he does not believe in a referendum on the issue of magistrates’ pensions. Regarding the political debates on this issue, he specified: “I think that this declaration thing goes far too far. We have a problem to solve. (…) Each of the parties in the coalition must contribute to solving this problem, in order to meet an expectation that society has. It is good that all political actors who are part of this coalition behave institutionally and in accordance with the expectations of Romanians”.