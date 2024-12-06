The Constitutional Court decided on Friday to cancel the first round of the presidential elections, official sources said, according to Digi24.

“In the meeting of December 6, 2024, the Constitutional Court, in order to ensure the fairness and legality of the electoral process, exercised its powers provided for by art. 146 letter f) of the Constitution and, unanimously, decided the following:

1. Pursuant to art. 146 letter f) of the Constitution, it annuls the entire electoral process regarding the election of the President of Romania, carried out on the basis of Government Decision Dr. 756/2024 regarding the establishment of the date of the elections for the President of Romania in 2024 and of Government Decision no. 1061/2024 regarding the approval of the Calendar Program for the implementation of the necessary actions for the election of the President of Romania in 2024.

2. The electoral process for the election of the President of Romania will be resumed in its entirety, the Government to establish a new date for the election of the President of Romania, as well as a new calendar program for the implementation of the necessary actions.

3. This decision is final and generally binding, is published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, and is brought to public notice.”, the CCR reports.

It is an unprecedented decision in Romania’s electoral history.

The judges of the CCR met on Friday morning, and at 2:35 p.m. they took a break, returning to the meeting at 3:00 p.m.

The CCR received several requests to cancel the elections on Thursday and Friday. The requests invoked documents declassified by the Supreme Council for National Defense, according to which the campaign of pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu was the result of orchestrated manipulation from outside the country.

Asked by journalists what is happening with the vote in the Diaspora, where people are voting, and by the 15th, 33,000 citizens had already voted (double the number on the first day of round 1), the MAE spokesperson said: “A BEC decision is needed to put the CCR decision into practice.” Elena Lasconi will make press statements shortly, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to cancel the first round of the presidential elections on November 24. Asked about a possible cancellation of the first round, Elena Lasconi stated on Friday on Radio România Actualități that “if the first round were to be canceled, there would be a terrible state of tension in society. Let’s allow the Romanians choose.”

Reactions

PSD leader and PM Marcel Ciolacu: “ The CCR’s decision to cancel the presidential elections is the only correct solution after the declassification of documents from the CSAT meeting showing that the result of the Romanian vote was flagrantly distorted, following Russian intervention. The presidential elections must be resumed. At the same time, the authorities’ investigations must show who is to blame for the attempt to massively influence the result of the presidential election. Romanians need clear answers from the authorities, based on solid evidence, because public trust in state institutions and in the democratic processes that underlie the functioning of the country fundamentally depends on this investigation. Now, it is extremely important to validate the mandates of the new Parliament and achieve a pro-European parliamentary majority, which will support the rapid appointment of a new government, whose priority is to continue Romania’s European development path. The PSD signed, together with the PNL, USR, UDMR and representatives of minorities, an agreement in this regard and believes that at this moment the parties must put a single national objective above their own interests – stopping extremist forces. The appointment of the new pro-European government is an important signal for the economic environment and for foreign investors, taking into account the worrying reactions of the last two weeks. At the same time, the appointment of the new government is essential in order to be able to protect the incomes of Romanians and to build a budget for 2025 that guarantees the continuation of investment projects with European money.”

USR deputy Emanuel Ungureanu declared on Friday that the decision to annul the presidential elections given by the Constitutional Court is “illegal” and that this ruling represents the “third coup d’état in six months” given by the supreme court. “The third coup d’état of the CCR in 6 months! The Constitutional Court definitely wants a man from the PSD-PNL system at the head of the state. Elena Lasconi had an excellent chance for Romania to have a president from outside the system, a clean, imperfect, but clean man, for Romania. The Constitutional Court has definitively discredited itself. The entire SRI leadership must be urgently dismissed, Iohannis must be tried for high treason, alongside Ciolacu, if they knew before the 2nd round that Georgescu was Russia’s man, a scoundrel legionnaire, and they did NOTHING!”, Ungureanu wrote on Facebook.