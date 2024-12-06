The Constitutional Court decided on Friday to cancel the first round of the presidential elections, official sources said, according to Digi24.
“In the meeting of December 6, 2024, the Constitutional Court, in order to ensure the fairness and legality of the electoral process, exercised its powers provided for by art. 146 letter f) of the Constitution and, unanimously, decided the following:
1. Pursuant to art. 146 letter f) of the Constitution, it annuls the entire electoral process regarding the election of the President of Romania, carried out on the basis of Government Decision Dr. 756/2024 regarding the establishment of the date of the elections for the President of Romania in 2024 and of Government Decision no. 1061/2024 regarding the approval of the Calendar Program for the implementation of the necessary actions for the election of the President of Romania in 2024.
2. The electoral process for the election of the President of Romania will be resumed in its entirety, the Government to establish a new date for the election of the President of Romania, as well as a new calendar program for the implementation of the necessary actions.
3. This decision is final and generally binding, is published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, and is brought to public notice.”, the CCR reports.
It is an unprecedented decision in Romania’s electoral history.
Elena Lasconi will make press statements shortly, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to cancel the first round of the presidential elections on November 24.
AUR President George Simion, who came up fourth in the first tour of presidential elections and who voiced endorsement for Calin Georgescu in the second tour, denounced the CCR’s ruling, but called on his supporters to not take to the streets.
