British ambassador: King Charles’ visit to Romania, a private one

The visit that King Charles III will make to Romania on June 2 is of a private one, said the ambassador of Great Britain in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. He added that the monarch will meet with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace, as a gesture of courtesy.

The diplomat said that it is the first time that a monarch of the United Kingdom visits our country. “It is 25 years since our king visited Romania for the first time, in 1998, and it will be the first time that a British monarch visits Romania, but this time it will be a private visit, like most of the visits the one who was then the Prince of Wales had them in Romania. We understand what a private visit means: as every time, he will meet the president, as a gesture of courtesy. After he has been to Cotroceni, the rest of the visit will be private. He’s known to have various projects that he’s been involved in over the years and private visits usually include that kind of thing and I expect there will be that on this occasion, but there will be private meetings,” Noble said, quoted by Agerpres.

He explained that the past involvement of the former Prince of Wales in the activities of non-governmental organizations is part of the activities undertaken by the British Government.

“Our government collaborates deeply with NGOs, in all areas. So there is no problem with being able to work with NGOs as a king, only when acting as a king does it advisedly by the Government. This is a private visit,” the ambassador added.

diplomat did not provide more information about the visit of King Charles III, stressing that this private character will be respected. “I don’t want to give details, because I want (the visit – n.r.) to be as quiet and discreet as possible for the King. One of the great advantages of Romania is the tranquility, so his private visits here will be respected as such”, he emphasized Andrew Noble.