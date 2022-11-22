Brussels discusses lifting the CVM for Romania, sources say

The College of Commissioners is convening in Brussels, on Tuesday, with the preliminary report on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) in the case of Romania being on the agenda. According to sources from Brussels, in the draft to be discussed today, it is proposed to replace the CVM with the common mechanism for sanctioning states that do not respect the rule of law.

After the final report is made public, it is sent to the EU Council, following which the formal proposal to lift the CMV, if it exists, will be submitted to both the European Parliament and the EU Council, the quoted sources say.

The CVM would be replaced by the common mechanism for sanctioning states that do not respect the rule of law.

The “conditionality” mechanism is a procedure in force since January 2021 that allows the suspension of the payment of EU funds to a country where violations of the rule of law are found that may harm the EU’s financial interests.

A possible suspension or reduction of payments of EU funds must be supported by at least 15 member states out of 27, representing 65% of the EU population, and such a procedure would take between six and nine months.

At the end of October, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă declared during a visit to Brussels that there are positive prospects for Romania to have the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) lifted.

Meanwhile, Romania adopted the new Justice laws, which were promulgated last week by President Klaus Iohannis. Later, the Venice Commission reported that the laws seem to be going in the right direction and appreciates the fact that “there doesn’t seem to be any political interference in DNA’s activity”. However, there are also a number of recommendations made.