European Commissioner for the Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, has warned on Tuesday to Romania’s high budget deficit, which reached 9.3% of GDP last year, the highest in the entire European Union. The European official called on the government to continue reforms and maintain fiscal discipline to avoid sanctions and the loss of European funds.

“It is essential to take bold steps to correct this situation and reduce Romania’s vulnerabilities. We still expect the budget deficit to be 8.4% and it is important to maintain an important framework, i.e. the deficit target for 2026 must be respected in order to ensure the financial stability that has been achieved, as well as to correct the excessive deficit by 2030, as planned,” said Dombrovskis.

The European Commissioner stated that, although the measures adopted by Romanian authorities are moving in the right direction, the budget deficit remains high, estimated at 8.3% of GDP for this year. “Last year, the deficit rose to 9.3% of GDP, a level that is unsustainable and the highest in the entire European Union,” noted Valdis Dombrovskis.

He emphasized that Romania must meet the deficit target for 2026 to ensure financial stability and to correct the excessive deficit by 2030. “Financial markets have recognized the efforts made, and Romania remains a recommended target for investments. It is important to maintain access to international capital markets and to be able to finance policies at acceptable costs,” Dombrovskis added.

The European Commission is expected to decide by the end of November whether Romania meets the requirements of the excessive deficit procedure. A positive evaluation would allow the suspension of the macroeconomic conditionality process to be lifted and would prevent the suspension of EU funds.

Dombrovskis also highlighted the importance of the rapid implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), noting that the Commission’s assessment is positive. “Romania must complete the implementation of the plan by August 2026. It is important to see rapid progress,” said the European official.

He also mentioned other sources of financial support for Romania—cohesion funds, the SAFE instrument for defense, and the long-term EU budget—emphasizing the need for stable and transparent mechanisms to absorb the funds.

Bolojan: “November and December will be decisive months for the budget”

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated, after meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, that the Government remains committed to reducing the deficit and implementing the measures agreed with the European Commission. “This year, we set a deficit target of 8.4%. If we maintain budgetary discipline, we can achieve this goal and regain credibility with the markets and the European Commission,” said Bolojan.

The Prime Minister noted that November and December will be crucial for preparing the 2026 budget and adopting a new fiscal measures package. “We will reduce expenditures, increase revenue collection, and prioritize investments. The target for next year is a deficit of around 6%,” he explained.

Bolojan added that in the first half of November, the ECOFIN Council will assess Romania’s progress regarding the deficit and approve the revised form of the NRRP, which would allow Bucharest to submit payment requests by the end of the year.

10 billion euros available until August 2026

The Prime Minister announced that Romania has approximately 10 billion euros from EU recovery funds available until August 2026. These funds will be directed toward investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. “We will focus on meeting the NRRP milestones to access these funds and maintain economic balance,” said Bolojan.

Bolojan sought EU delay on PNRR milestone for special pensions, but was refused

In order to have time to come up with a new project after the CCR decision, the Bolojan Government would have tried to obtain a postponement of the milestone in the PNRR that provides for the reduction of expenses with special pensions and which must be met by November 28. According to government sources, European officials would have refused the Executive’s proposal, leaving no room for negotiation.

Government sources told Digi24.ro that, in the recent period, an attempt was made to obtain a postponement from European officials for the reform targeting special pensions, so that the Government could exceed the initially assumed deadline of November 28. The discussions were reportedly held informally, mainly by the Ministry of Finance.

However, the leaders in Brussels refused the proposals of the Bucharest Executive and would not have left room for additional negotiations. Ilie Bolojan would have raised this issue including in the discussions with Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Economy who came to Bucharest and had a meeting with the Prime Minister at 11:00. The Commissioner would not have agreed.

The milestone in the PNRR foresees the entry into force, by November 28, of the law that will reduce the expenses with special pensions. If the authorities in Bucharest do not implement the reform, Romania could lose 231 million euros.

The coalition fails to reach a decision

Government coalition leaders have not been able to agree on implementing the committed reform. Ilie Bolojan wants to restart the legislative process with the same bill, ensuring deadlines for obtaining approvals are met. On the other hand, the Social Democrats argue that the prime minister’s version would take too long and propose drafting a new bill with content changes: pensions set at 75% of the last net salary instead of 70% as in the government’s version, and a transition period to raise the retirement age of magistrates to 65 extended to 15 years instead of 10. Essentially, higher pensions than Bolojan initially proposed and a longer transition period, which, the Social Democrats say, would convince justice representatives not to contest the bill.