Bucharest City Hall files bids for EUR 7 bln projects within National Resilience Plan

Bucharest City Hall has filed bids to the Ministry of European Funds to obtain financing through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for projects worth EUR 7 billion, general mayor Nicusor Dan announced on Friday.

The projects relate to urban mobility, especially to buy tramways, to expand tram lines, to modernize the district heating system (EUR 1 bln projects). The funds will also go to develop more green spaces (EUR 900 million) and to extending several hospitals and social projects.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity for Bucharest to secure growth through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, I hope the Government will understand the need of a higher allotment for Bucharest for the Capital is concentrating a great part of Romania’s economic growth and we need to stimulate it. Bucharest City Hall has filed projects mounting to EUR 7 billion”, mayor Nicusor Dan told a press conference.

The mayor said that the old local administration of the Capital, besides leaving current debts of RON 2.5 billion, it left no draft or ongoing projects, which compels the municipality to make a sustained effort in the upcoming 3 months to conduct feasibility studies and draft the projects.