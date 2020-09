The candidate endorsed by PNL and USR-PLUS obtained 41.82% of the votes for the Bucharest city hall, while his opponent from PSD, Gabriela Firea has a score of 37.4%, according to the preliminary results after counting over 90% of the votes.

605,772 votes have been counted till this hour, representing 90.18% of those 671,743 votes cast on Sunday in Bucharest.

Traian Basescu- 10.81%