Bucharest mayor and her husband took photo in the classroom next to their kids despite access ban

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea and her husband Florentin Pandele, Voluntari mayor, have entered in the classroom next to their children in their first day of school, although the access of parents is forbidden, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a measure to restrict the spread of the infection. The two mayors have taken the picture without wearing the face masks.

The photo, initially posted by mayor Firea herself on her Facebook page, has been deleted later on, following criticizing comments.

Firea has also told G4Media that all parents and children had had access into the school in groups of 5 to receive the textbooks and that they had taken the face masks off just for 30 seconds in order to take the picture.

“Yes, all parents and small children had access, in groups of 5, to take over the textbooks. Anyway, we went to school very early, for we had an to take the kids to the doctor and nobody was at the school when we arrived. We did not interact with other parents or pupils. We wore face masks inside the school.We took them off just for 30 seconds to take the picture”, the mayor explained.