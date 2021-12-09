Bucharest mayor announces he got vaccinated against Covid-19

Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan has got vaccinated against COVID-19 with a first dose after months of delay.

“Can you tell us if you got vaccinated”, Digi 24 asked the mayor.

“Yes, with the first dose”, Nicusor Dan replied.

After he has been repeatedly criticised that he is delaying the moment of taking the anti-Covid jab, the Capital general mayor announced at the end of November that he would get vaccinated in the upcoming period, after he underwent several medical tests.

Nicușor Dan was infected with COVID-19 this spring, so he was not eligible for the green vaccination certificate, so every time he had to go to a public institution or to attend an event he had to present a negative test.

Asked if he is an antivaxxer, Dan has strongly denied: “Not at all! Not at all!”.