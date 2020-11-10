Bucharest mayor signs contract of RON 1.6 bln EU funds to rehabilitate 22pc of the heating network

Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan and the minister for European Funds, Marcel Bolos, have signed today the financing contract to rehabilitate 210 km of the main heating network of the Capital city. The value of the contract mounts to RON 1.6 billion, with RON 1.3 bln being non-refundable EU funds.

Rehabilitation works are due to start next year, after the conclusion of the public tender procedures to select the constructor.

“It is a contract for 210 km of those 954 km of main network, meaning 23%. From 2016 to 2020 the number of damages in the heating network has increased form 420 to 1,300. The heat efficiency loss has also increased by 5%,” the mayor said.

EU funds minister Marcel Bolos has also stated that, besides the contract signed today, the Bucharest City Hall will also benefit of an additional financing of RON 200 million, through the Recovery and Resilience Plan, for the modernization of the heating network, so that a total of 35% of the network will be rehabilitated.