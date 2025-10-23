Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadjov, has sharply criticized Romania for systematically obstructing the expansion of infrastructure connectivity along the Danube. During a visit to Ruse, he said that Romanian authorities are obstructing the construction of new bridges and the creation of new ferry connections, Bulgarian media reports.

According to Karadjov, despite active efforts by Bulgaria and the European Commission, Romania is reluctant to expand connectivity beyond the single Ruse–Giurgiu point.

“We have been working for five months on the roadmap for the north-south corridors. It is evident that Romania wants to leave only one point—Ruse–Giurgiu. They are not even ready to sign an agreement for new bridges. This is not about money or construction, but simply about an agreement on paper,” Karadjov emphasized, cited by dunavmost.com.

He added that procedures for the third bridge near Ruse have been delayed for years, and the environmental procedure is only now progressing. The minister noted that the Ruse–Giurgiu ferry line could handle up to 25% of the bridge traffic, but there is a lack of cooperation in this regard as well.

The Bucharest government announced in September that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had a phone discussion on Thursday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov about the need to build a second bridge over the Danube at Ruse to reduce congestion at the current crossing point. A joint working group will be created to analyze and coordinate cross-border projects.

The two officials also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, focusing on transport projects and improving navigation on the Danube.

