Bulgaria intends to open its borders for tourists as of June 1. Gov’t in Bucharest in stand by for now

Bulgaria’s PM, Boyko Borissov has announced that his country plans to lift the quarantine for tourists coming from Greece and Serbia as of June 1, while the Romanian Government has not taken any decision yet to open the borders for his citizens.

The Bulgarian PM had a video conference with his Romanian, Greek and Serbian counterparts today. The four prime ministers will also have a meeting face to face on June 1.

“We are lifting the quarantine as of June 1 for those who want to travel in Bulgaria for tourism or business. Serbia has taken the same decision. Romania has not decided yet, they are still discussing the issue“, Boyko Borissov told Novinite.

The Romanian Government had confirmed in a press release that PM Ludovic had an informal video conference with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Greece and with Serbia’s President, which “was a consultation in the view of a potential easing of the travel restrictions” among the four countries.

Travelers reaching Bulgaria after June 1 will have to present affidavits certifying that they have not been quarantined, that they are familiar with the situation of the country where they are traveling and that they fully take any risk of the trip.