Bullying and discrimination against employees to be fined in Romania

The Chamber of Deputies (Romanian Parliament’s lower chamber) has passed on Tuesday a draft bill banning any type of direct or indirect discrimination against employees at work or harassment based on criteria like race, gender, citizenship, ethnicity, colour of the skin, religion, social origin, genetic traits, sexual orientation, age or handicap.

The draft law is amending the Labour Code, with the aim of rendering a broader definition on the labour relations, including the regulation of discrimination, harassment, victimisation or bullying.

Those who are breaking the law might get fines from RON 1,000 to RON 20,000.

The law goes to the Presidency for promulgation.