Calarasi mayor in office dies due to the COVID-19 infection

Dan Drăgulin, Calarasi mayor in office and leader of the PNL local organization, has died on Monday morning after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Dan Drăgulin was 59 years old and was hospitalized at Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest. He had various underlying medical conditions.

The mayor could not take part in the last week of the electoral campaign for the local elections after his condition had got worse.

Daniel Drăgulin was mayor of Calarasi during 2012-2020 and was also vice-president of PNL.

The Calarasi mayor seat was won by the Social Democrat Marius Grigore Dulce by 43% of the votes. Daniel Drăgulinhad obtained 32%. The turnout stood at almost 40%.