Călin Georgescu, AUR, POT Fined Most in Election Campaign

The Permanent Electoral Authority has imposed fines of over 1.6 million lei for the 2024 and 2025 elections. According to an Expert Forum analysis, the largest sanctions were imposed following the presidential elections and targeted, in particular, political parties. The leaders in this regard are Călin Georgescu, AUR and the POT party, which received the largest fines.

Expert Forum analyzed the sanctions applied by the Permanent Electoral Authority for violating the legislation on party and campaign financing in 2024 and 2025. In total, fines of 1.6 million lei were applied and 19.5 million lei were confiscated.

The largest fines come from controls carried out following the presidential elections, more precisely 530 thousand lei. Fines worth 420 thousand lei were given after the local elections, and 270 thousand lei after the parliamentary elections.

The largest sanctions

The largest fines were 100,000 lei and 200,000 lei – the first was applied to POT, and the second to Călin Georgescu, for numerous violations. These include suspicions related to the source of funds used in the campaign, the types of materials that can be used and the submission of the income and expenditure report, respectively the supporting documents.

In addition to a fine of 100,000 lei, the POT party was also penalized by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), which confiscated 28,353 lei for using state budget subsidies for purposes other than those legally allowed. The party also failed to submit the required information to AEP within the 15-day deadline.

The AUR party received total fines amounting to 130,000 lei following last year’s four rounds of elections. Over 13 million lei were also confiscated, primarily for irregularities during the European Parliament elections. According to the cited source, several AUR candidates allegedly received loans that exceeded legal limits.

2.5 Million Lei Confiscated from PNL

The PNL party had 2.5 million lei confiscated for the European Parliament elections and received an additional fine of 10,000 lei. It was also fined 20,000 lei for the parliamentary elections and 15,000 lei for the local elections, along with another 277,000 lei confiscated.

Violations included breaking rules on campaign loans (for the EU elections), misuse of campaign funds (parliamentary elections), and multiple breaches during local elections.

USR Received the Largest Fine for Local Elections

USR was fined 45,000 lei for the local elections — the largest fine issued — and had 464,918 lei confiscated for violating laws on maximum contribution limits, misuse of funds, and use of prohibited campaign materials.

In 2025, USR also received a 20,000 lei fine for violating the regulation that electoral propaganda materials must be paid for exclusively by their beneficiaries.

Two Fines for Nicușor Dan

Nicușor Dan was fined twice, each time with 20,000 lei. Neither fine was challenged in court. The first concerned unauthorized campaign materials (Article 36/2), while the second involved unmarked political advertising, funding by an ineligible entity (Article 33 para. 1), and improper campaign materials (Article 36/2).

PSD Received Some of the Lowest Fines

The PSD party received relatively small fines — 15,000 lei each for the local and parliamentary elections, for violations of several articles. AEP also confiscated 325,000 lei for the local elections and 4,279 lei for the parliamentary elections.

According to Expert Forum, the data reflects penalties already imposed by AEP. Statistics may be updated as some complaints are still under review.