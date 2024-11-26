Călin Georgescu invited the press to his house for statements, but left without answering any questions. The presidential candidate slammed the door in the journalists’ faces after delivering his previously prepared speech. In fact, the presidential candidate prefers only uninterrupted monologues, right before the second round of the presidential elections.

Călin Georgescu: I saw in the press group that you are very angry with me because they don’t have any questions for me. Yes! They don’t have any questions for me and I won’t take any questions for me tonight either, for the simple fact that I saw... Reporter: That’s democracy, political leaders must answer the questions of the press. Călin Georgescu: Please. I saw that you, the press, have all the answers. Going over this, I want to tell you this – I want to be a president who puts the people, his country, first. Non-negotiable. Reporter: Well, answer the questions. E ven Vladimir Putin takes questions . Călin Georgescu: Can you let me finish? What do I have to say? Please don’t interrupt me anymore. I emphasize that we must understand our common ideal, our ideals, and remain eternally worthy. Thank you!

The independent candidate said in a monologue-press statement that he wants to negotiate the relationship with the EU and NATO for the benefit of the Romanian people and rejected accusations that he is in favor of leaving NATO and the EU. “I have been accused of wanting to take Romania out of NATO and the European Union. False! I never said this, but I did say that I want to negotiate and put the national interest first. We cannot accept everything, everything must be negotiated for the benefit of the Romanian people, regardless of which club you are in,” said Călin Georgescu.

“Yesterday we saw how the chairman of the NATO military committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, asked all businessmen in NATO countries to prepare for a war scenario and arrange all their production lines in this way. How can he do this if he does not discuss it with the member countries? It is a shame and an insult to all member countries,” said Georgescu. According to Reuters, the military official asked businessmen on Monday to prepare for a war scenario and adjust their production and distribution lines in companies accordingly, in order to be less vulnerable to blackmail from countries like Russia and China. The admiral explained that this preparation is “a key part of deterring” a war. Based on the admiral’s statements and the preparations made by the German army to be ready in case of conflict, Călin Georgescu made new unproven statements accusing Elena Lasconi of introducing Romania into the war in Ukraine. “Yesterday I saw how Mrs. Lasconi made a declaration of war. Not to me, but to the entire country. Yesterday Germany said that it was preparing for a military war, and Mrs. Lasconi, as the man of the enslaved parties, declared the same thing, adding that whatever NATO and the EU ask for, she will respect. How can you respect everything? It is clear that the Romanian people are being asked by Mrs. Lasconi to enter the war in Ukraine,” declared Călin Georgescu without motivating his statements. “The war in Ukraine must stop urgently. For me, it is the strategy of peace, not war. Not conflict but only peace,” the independent candidate also said.