Călin Georgescu invited the press to his house for statements, but left without answering any questions. The presidential candidate slammed the door in the journalists’ faces after delivering his previously prepared speech. In fact, the presidential candidate prefers only uninterrupted monologues, right before the second round of the presidential elections.
Călin Georgescu: I saw in the press group that you are very angry with me because they don’t have any questions for me. Yes! They don’t have any questions for me and I won’t take any questions for me tonight either, for the simple fact that I saw... Reporter: That’s democracy, political leaders must answer the questions of the press. Călin Georgescu: Please. I saw that you, the press, have all the answers. Going over this, I want to tell you this – I want to be a president who puts the people, his country, first. Non-negotiable. Reporter: Well, answer the questions. Even Vladimir Putin takes questions. Călin Georgescu: Can you let me finish? What do I have to say? Please don’t interrupt me anymore. I emphasize that we must understand our common ideal, our ideals, and remain eternally worthy. Thank you!
The independent candidate said in a monologue-press statement that he wants to negotiate the relationship with the EU and NATO for the benefit of the Romanian people and rejected accusations that he is in favor of leaving NATO and the EU. “I have been accused of wanting to take Romania out of NATO and the European Union. False! I never said this, but I did say that I want to negotiate and put the national interest first. We cannot accept everything, everything must be negotiated for the benefit of the Romanian people, regardless of which club you are in,” said Călin Georgescu.
