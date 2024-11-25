Independent candidate Călin Georgescu stated on Monday that he is not an extremist, as he has been “accused,” but simply “a Romanian who loves his country.” He also addressed Elena Lasconi, telling her there is no reason to celebrate advancing to the second round of the presidential elections.

“Ms. Lasconi, I will be very direct with you and the other parties. You have no reason to celebrate. The people are not happy with what politicians have done over the years. You, too, have been, and still are, part of this political project that has brought us to our current disastrous state. Why are you celebrating entering the second round? Are you conveying the joy of party supporters? You should have run for the people, not just for your party’s electorate or against me. My dear friends, we all have a great and noble mission; we will make history, as I’ve said, not politics. A very difficult year is coming, a true earthquake, especially an economic one,” Călin Georgescu said in a video message.

The candidate, who has advanced to the second round of the presidential elections, also remarked that the current political class has disappointed the electorate for the past 35 years.

“Unfortunately, ladies and gentlemen politicians, you are the ones who have shifted these tectonic plates to the detriment of our country. That is why I have always urged you to make peace among yourselves so that you can have peace with the Romanian people. You have spent millions of euros on this campaign just to show who wins the war when you could have delivered a valuable lesson through the art of peace. Our partners can wait a few days, and after that, we can collaborate for the benefit of everyone.

I am accused of extremism. False. Completely false. I am fully dedicated to the Romanian people. We remain directly tied to European values, but we must rediscover our own. I am not an extremist; I am not a fascist; I am a Romanian who loves his country,” the independent candidate added.

Regarding Romania’s orientation, he commented, “There is no East or West; there is only Romania,” and on the country’s standard of living, he stated, “Suffering does not come from Brussels but from within our souls.”