Călin Georgescu announced that he will go to the polling station in Mogoșoaia at 8:00 a.m. to cast his vote in the second round of the presidential elections, despite the fact that the CCR canceled the presidential election, citing foreign interference. Georgescu demands the opening of the stations, given that the ballots are printed, and “Romanians want to vote.”

“Mr. Georgescu asks the institutions to let Romanians choose their own destiny and not have others choose for them. In ’89, Romanians won their right to freedom and this is how they will express it,” Georgescu’s communications team announced.

According to the press release sent by the far-right candidate’s team, Georgescu “believes that it is the right of Romanians to be in front of the polling stations tomorrow, to wait to be welcomed, to wait for democracy to win through their power.

One by one at the vote, tomorrow they will be able to create the hora of democracy.” Also, according to the cited document, Călin Georgescu will be at the polling station in Mogoșoaia tomorrow (at 8:00) and “will wait to be able to exercise their right to vote.” “The Romanian people – no one, ever, should close the door in their faces, especially the state institutions. The state must be open to the people, not closed!”. The president of AUR, George Simion, also announced that he will be present, starting at 1:00 PM, at the Gheorghe Lazăr National College in the Capital, where he was supposed to vote. “Tomorrow at 1:00 PM I will go where I was supposed to vote, at the Gheorghe Lazăr National College, with candles for democracy in Romania that is seeking to be buried. We will not allow this,” emphasized George Simion, who had announced his party’s endorsement for Georgescu for the presidential runoffs. Meanwhile, Georgescu launched a series of attacks on NATO and the European Union in an interview with Sky News, a day after the Constitutional Court ruled to annul the presidential elections. He claims he was the victim of a “coup d’état” that exposed his nation’s “corrupt regime.” He also accuses a group of EU and NATO countries of pressuring him not to become Romania’s president. Georgescu claims that the CCR’s decision to annul the presidential elections represents “a dictatorship” meant to cover up “the oligarchic system that wants to protect what it has stolen.” “The Constitutional Court of Romania is a mafia court of Romania.” Because nine people decide for 19 million people, this is not acceptable. This means a coup d’état by the state that is still in power in Romania,” Georgescu said. He claimed that the court was pressured to annul the elections by a group of European Union and NATO countries that intend to undermine democracy in his country, because of their desire to maintain the war in Ukraine. “They need war and they want to protect their checks,” he said. “NATO has gone from defensive to offensive and we cannot accept this. Don’t push me to go to war because it is not in my interest. But they need war,” he added.

Lavrov: CCR executed an order, like in the army. This is how it was in Ukraine, in 2004

At the Doha Forum, Sergei Lavrov spoke about the cancellation of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania. The head of Russian diplomacy said that he had followed the “story”, and that the CCR had “executed an order, like in the army”, and “in the end canceled the elections”. This, after initially not doing so, only requesting a recount of the votes. “But they were explained that such a decision was wrong”. “Just like in 2004 in Ukraine”, he said. “It is still the same way, the same habits”, added the Russian Foreign Minister.

“We really don’t care what they (Romanians – ed.) are doing there, trying to justify their machinations. We followed this story, it was actively covered in many media outlets. At first, the Constitutional Court refused to cancel the results of the first round, and then, apparently, this Constitutional Court was explained that such a decision was wrong. So, they executed an order like in the army and in the end they canceled the first round. Just like in 2004 in Ukraine, when, after the second round, Yanukovych won, not Yushchenko, the Constitutional Court was told: «Let’s demand a third round». They replied: «But our constitution does not allow a third round». «It doesn’t matter, you make the decision». It’s still the same way, the same habits,» said Sergey Lavrov.

«If a person wins in Romania who doesn’t curse Russia… He has never praised us anywhere, he simply doesn’t curse us. Unlike the rest of the public, which is agitating around the elections, in an effort to take some political positions. In Georgia, the OSCE, 500 observers were there for two months before the elections, they crawled through everything, examined everything, publicly stated: «No, there were no significant violations, everything was legitimate». And even the opinion of the OSCE, which is simply an obedient instrument of our Western colleagues in the OSCE, even this did not work, because, well, they do not like the current government, which in Georgia was re-elected, and which is pursuing a course that reflects the legitimate national interests of the Georgian people in accordance with the will of this people. Therefore, I am sure that all these games are perfectly understandable to any more or less objective observer,» the head of Russian diplomacy added.