“I hope we don’t end up in the spring, and that this second round will be as soon as possible, very soon as possible. They don’t have to start from scratch. There was already a first round, it was agreed, approved, confirmed. They simply have to go back and admit that what the Constitutional Court did is an abuse and a crime,” said Călin Georgescu.

“They had information that I have over 80% in the diaspora. That’s why they stopped the second round of voting. NATO is a defensive organization. It’s good that we are in NATO, as long as it remains a defensive organization. I said that my strategy is the strategy of peace,” he added.

“ Gentlemen, open the polling stations, the ballots are printed, Romanians want to vote,” said the radical right-wing candidate in the first round of the presidential election, which was annulled by a decision of the Constitutional Court.

Georgescu was asked about the SRI report that spoke of a pre-planned operation in favor of the radical right candidate. “You are amazed by the power of the Romanian people,” he replied.

Asked if he knew Bogdan Peșchir, who the SRI claims financed Călin Georgescu’s TikTok campaign with hundreds of thousands of euros, Călin Georgescu said: “I don’t know who Bogdan Peșchir is. I don’t know him.”

“Please don’t insinuate things that are not covered, okay? I don’t know him.”

“Do you know what the problem is? You fail to realize that the people have rights, not the state. Don’t come up with words that are not covered. They don’t exist,” Georgescu said when journalists insisted on the information provided by the SRI.