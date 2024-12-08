Călin Georgescu went to his polling station in Mogoşoaia on Sunday morning, where he was greeted by supporters. He is demanding that the ballot boxes be opened because “the ballots are printed” and “Romanians want to vote,” despite the CCR’s cancellation of the presidential election.
Dozens of Georgescu’s supporters gathered outside the polling station on Sunday. He announced on Saturday evening that he would “be at the polling station in Mogoşoaia tomorrow (at 8:00 a.m.) and wait to be able to exercise his right to vote.”
From Comedy to Tragedy then back to comedy that leads to a Travesty of Democracy. Do the Romanians even know what Democracy is? If they wand the EU then they have to understand what its all about.