Calin Popescu Tariceanu to run for Bucharest City Hall

ALDE chairman Călin Popescu Tăriceanu will run for the Bucharest mayor seat, the party has announced on Thursday. ALDE will also designate candidates for all Bucharest district city halls, and it will have separate lists for the General Council and for the local councils as well.

“There is no Liberal candidate for the Bucharest City Hall. Nicusor Dan has no Liberal profile, that is endorsed by PNL that’s different. However, there are questions marks of PNL is still a Liberal party or not. I say it is not (…) Bucharest has had Liberal voters for 30 years,” Tariceanu stated.

ALDE chair argued that the expertize he had gained as prime minister and Senate speaker is “extremely useful in order to build a strategy for Bucharest”.

He added that he also has a duty for his fellow party members.

The move comes apparently after negotiations with PSD had got stuck.

Last week there were signs that ALDE will ink a political deal with their Social Democrat partners for the local elections due at the end of September. In its turn, PSD seemed open to secure and alliance with ALDE and PPUSL, the Social Liberal Humanist Power Party, founded by media tycoon Dan Voiculescu. PPUSL was set up in 2015 by the members of the former Humanist Party who were opposing the merger with Tariceanu’s ALDE.

The current disagreements seem to have started precisely from the persisting tensed relations between ALDE and PPUSL.

So far, seven candidates joined the race for the Bucharest mayor: Gabriela Firea (PSD), Nicușor Dan (PNL-USR-PLUS), Ioan Sîrbu (endorsed by Pro Romania), Traian Băsescu (PMP), Călin Popescu Tăriceanu(ALDE), Ilan Laufer, Alex Coita.