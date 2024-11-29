Campaign Materials for Călin Georgescu Distributed Nationwide

Campaign materials bearing the logo of independent presidential candidate Călin Georgescu have been printed, despite the fact that he has stated that he did not spend a single leu during the first-round campaign. Digi24.ro received photos by email of a package allegedly sent to a monastery containing dozens of leaflets, calendars and newspapers featuring Călin Georgescu’s picture, his position on the first-round ballot and the name of the “Food, Water, Energy” program.
According to Digi24.ro, the package containing dozens of leaflets was allegedly distributed by a supporter in Bucharest to a monastery.
The campaign materials received on the Digi24.ro email address contain visual elements identical to those used in the online environment by Călin Georgescu for electoral promotion.
The same supporter who allegedly distributed the posters posted on TikTok, in mid-November, before the first round of the presidential elections, a clip in which he films a banner containing the insignia of candidate Călin Georgescu, pasted on a building in Floreasca Square in the capital.
Călin Georgescu reported to the Permanent Electoral Authority that he did not spend a single leu during the campaign for the first round of the presidential elections. The organization that monitors the electoral process – Expert Forum – filed a complaint with the AEP earlier this week.
The AEP announced on Thursday that it had also contacted the “competent bodies” after receiving reports of campaign materials without the Financial Mandate Code – a unique code for candidates that helps identify campaign materials for which money was spent. The AEP was notified in the case of several candidates. At the same time, the AEP announced this week that it was verifying the financial report submitted by Călin Georgescu.
Moreover, Călin Georgescu was able to say that he had a campaign without money, because AEP did not publish candidates’ expenses weekly, as required by law, and only did so on Tuesday, after the elections.
