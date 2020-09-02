Candidate for Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan launches website for citizens’ complaints

The candidate endorsed by PNL and USR-PLUS for the Bucharest City Hall, Nicuşor Dan, has launched

the website bucureştiumilit.ro , where citizens can signal various problems of the local administration.

“We want to provide a real image of the Bucharest the way citizens see it during this electoral campaign,” Nicusor Dan has told a press conference.

“As the acting mayor of Bucharest is presenting a counterfeit reality on our money, tens of millions, we decided to launch a website called bucurestiumilit.ro, where we invite Bucharesters to tell how they see the city, to signal all problems they encounter, punctual issues, as well as structural problems. When we go to the City Hall these punctual issues will be solved”, Nicusor Dan said.