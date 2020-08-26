Candidate running for Bucharest City Hall tests positive for COVID-19

Bucharest district 3 mayor, Robert Negoiță, who is running for a new term, has announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have had no special health issue or any specific symptom until last night, when I started to feel sick. A headache that has not ceased during the night and a general feeling of weakness and tiredness. As the discomfort lasted in the morning as well I went to be tested for coronavirus. Unfortunately, the result is positive. I received the treatment. I feel better now, the headache has diminished, but, of course, I have to be careful the upcoming days, too. I wish you good health, first of all!“, Negoita said in a Facebook post, urging those who interacted with him in the past days to pay attention to potential symptoms of the COVID-19 infection and to go for a test if they have suspicions that they might be infected.

Negoiță is running for a new term as mayor of Bucharest District 3, within the Alliance Bucharest 2020, next to Pro Romania, the party founded by Victor Ponta. Negoiță, a former Social Democrat, was suspended from PSD in July 2019 and he later resigned from this party.