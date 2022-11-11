Capped price for energy industry and those who consume more than 255 kW

In Friday’s meeting, the government adopted the emergency ordinance for the establishment of energy procurement mechanisms, which will regulate the prices that Romanians and companies will pay. Prices for the population will be capped according to consumption, in three value steps, announced Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă on Friday morning, at the beginning of the government meeting.

“We will maintain the electricity price for household consumers at 0.68 lei for those who consume up to 100 kW, 0.8 lei for those who consume between 100 and 255 kW. We will maintain the price of 1 lei for SMEs and, the novelty that appears through the introduction of this mechanism and, of course, the changes that will be made in Parliament to Ordinance 119, we will ensure a price for large consumers of 1.3 lei.

Also, household consumers who consume more than 255 kW will benefit from the same price of 1.3 lei, with the specification that – different from the previous provisions – those who consume more than 255 kW will pay the first 255 kW worth 0.8 lei. As such, at this moment, through this ordinance we will ensure the framework for the purchase of electricity in order to be able to protect our population and ensure the competitiveness of Romanian products”, PM Ciuca said.

According to the substantiation note of the project, the electricity transactions concerned are applicable “to producers whose production capacities total an installed power greater than or equal to 10 MW, with the exception of producers of electricity from renewable energy sources, for the technologies and installed power provided for in article 3. paragraph (1) of Law no. 220/2008, for the establishment of the system for promoting the production of energy from renewable energy sources, with subsequent amendments and additions, of the electricity production capacities put into operation after the date of entry into force of this emergency ordinance, as well as producers with capacities of electricity and thermal energy production in cogeneration that delivers thermal energy to SACET”.