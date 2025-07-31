Cătălin Drulă Eyes Bucharest Mayoral Run Backed by USR, PNL

USR deputy Cătălin Drulă confirmed to Digi24 that he would like to run for Mayor of the Capital and that he would like to have the support of both the USR and the PNL.

The statement comes after President Nicuşor Dan met with the former USR leader at the Cotroceni Palace and said that he would have the profile to be mayor of the Capital. However, two ironic reactions have already come from the PNL, from Ciprian Ciucu and Sebastian Burduja, both potential candidates for the position of general mayor.

“I want to run. I’ve informed the president about this intention as well. We still have some steps to go through within USR, our internal procedures. But beyond that, we would like to have a broader candidacy in Bucharest, with a joint candidate supported by both PNL and USR. The presidents of the two parties, Ilie Bolojan and Dominic Fritz, have both expressed their desire for this – to have a common candidate, possibly supported by other smaller reformist-minded parties as well. I believe it would send a strong message to unite these efforts behind a single candidacy. That’s why I say there is still time before we get there,” Drulă said.

He added that he spoke with former Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan about the city, especially regarding the distribution of funds between the General City Hall and the sector city halls. He emphasized that the referendum in which Bucharest citizens decided that the General Council of Bucharest should manage the funds must be implemented.

Drulă was also asked about a Facebook post by Ciprian Ciucu, the liberal mayor of Sector 6 and a potential candidate for Bucharest’s general mayor position. After Nicușor Dan remarked that Drulă “has a mayoral profile,” Ciucu responded with a brief: “Subtle. Good luck!”

“I’m not going to interpret Ciprian Ciucu’s post. What I can say is that I draw inspiration from the work of everyone who delivers results,” said Drulă.

Asked whether he expects Ciucu to be his opponent, Drulă replied: “I would actually like Ciprian Ciucu to support my candidacy. We’ve had a long professional relationship, and I admire the work he’s done. There are results there that I’d like to replicate. For example, the recreational spaces and parks in Sector 6 are very successful. I think there’s enough work in Bucharest for everyone. We need both sector mayors and a General Mayor. The only thing that must change is the way cooperation works between the General Mayor and the sectors. Often, the central government has sown discord by redirecting money from the General City Hall to the sectors, to the point that many sectors now have a surplus and have to get creative with their projects. In fact, some sector mayors have recently started financing projects of the General City Hall through protocols after Nicușor Dan left. It’s good that projects are happening, but that’s not how it should work,” Drulă stated.

He also mentioned that, from what he knows, the coalition has discussed holding the mayoral elections in Bucharest in November.

“That’s what I’ve understood from my colleagues. We’re hoping to see a Government decision soon – for those who don’t know, the election date is set through a Government decision – so that we can close this chapter and have a fully mandated mayor, even if only for a partial term. Full-term elections are due in 2028, but this fall we’ll have interim ones, and after electing a new mayor, we can finally get to work,” Drulă concluded.